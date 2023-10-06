Angie Katsanevas Says She’s ‘Pulling Back’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas is taking a step back. Katsanevas appeared on the October 3 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, and offered up an update on where she stands with returning cast member and season four “Friend of” the Housewives Mary Cosby.

“What was going through your head when Mary told you not to talk to her by the pool in Palm Springs, and have the two of you gotten closer since then?” a virtual audience member asked Katsanevas.

The fan was referencing a scene in season four, episode three, in which Katsanevas crashed the girls’ trip to the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, which Meredith Marks was hosting and had not invited her on. While poolside at the Motel, Katsanevas invited Cosby to sit with her and Whitney Rose, saying, “Mary, come on over, girl,” to which Cosby responded, “I am not coming over there. Please stop talking to me like that. I don’t like it.”

Hear what Katsanevas had to say in response back.

Angie Katsanevas Revealed Where She Stands With Mary Cosby

Play

“Well look, I’m always inclusive. I’ll always extend the invite. I did my best, I tried multiple times through the season [to connect with Cosby]. I didn’t feel like I made any headway with Mary,” Katsanevas shared on WWHL, with host Andy Cohen jumping in to say, “I’m going to take a stab and say you haven’t gotten closer.”

“No, we have not,” Katsanevas agreed, “Absolutely not. I did my best, and I am pulling back after that moment because I don’t know how to connect with Mary. I’ve told her how good she looks, I’ve complemented her on her fashion, her hair, her makeup, and I’ve still gotten nowhere, so I tried.”

New cast member Monica Garcia is also putting in a concerted effort to get on Cosby’s good side, saying in a season four episode five confessional, “I love that Mary is unapologetically herself. At this point, it’s my mission to make her like me. I’m just going to live in my delusion that Mary and I are besties.”

Fans Can’t Wait for Mary Cosby’s Return to the Bravo Clubhouse

The way Angie Thee Greek Cyclops K tried to “Girl” Mary and Saint Mary M. Cosby was not having IT. NONE of it! She spoke for the people. For all of us. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/sKgA9lZLSI — • Noonie 🫧 • (@noonie_mp3) September 21, 2023

In an October 5 tweet, Bravo announced the guests for the next week’s slate of episodes of “Watch What Happens Live”, revealing that Cosby would be making her return to the Bravo Clubhouse alongside comedian and author Ziwe, whose Bravo hot takes in her previous appearances have been praised by fans.

Fans were thrilled at the upcoming pairing, with the fan account Queens of Bravo posting on social media to say, “I AM PHYSICALLY SHAKING! This night is going to be iconic!”, with fan comments reading, “This is the first evidence I’ve ever seen that God is real” and “OH THIS IS GONNA BE THE BEST WWHL TO GO DOWN IN HISTORY”.

Other Bravo fans tweeted out their excitement for their episode, and their desire to see Ziwe get to interview Cosby, with one user posting, “Andy can stay home for this one tbh, I’d rather see Mary Cosby get the full Ziwe treatment”, and another writing, “if Andy Cohen knows good TV he’ll vacate the hosts chair and let Ziwe interview Mary Cosby for the full show”.

Ziwe previously hosted a self-titled Showtime talk show, which included former New York Housewives Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps as guests.

