Angie Katsanevas Responds to RHOSLC Fashion Backlash

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas has found herself in quite a bit of hot water only five episodes into her first season as a full-time Housewife.

Not only has Katsanevas gotten into multiple fights with her castmates, including Meredith Marks, but she has also caught some backlash from fans of the show on social media for her fashion choices, most notably her accessorizing.

Fans have swarmed social media, taking note of Katsanevas’s over-the-top sunglasses from multiple episodes of the new season, with one fan tweet saying, “You know what I actually admire Angie K’s commitment to only wearing the ugliest sunglasses she can find” and another fan writing, “Angie K’s relationship with sunglasses MUST be studied”.

You know what I actually admire Angie K’s commitment to only wearing the ugliest sunglasses she can find pic.twitter.com/guZol88b6A — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) October 4, 2023

Now, in an October 3 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Katsanevas was able to respond to the social media rumblings and defend her fashion choice.

See what Katsanevas had to say below.

Angie Katsanevas Pokes Fun at Sunglasses Backlash on Live TV

During her WWHL appearance, host Cohen had Katsanevas and guest Bowen Yang play a game of “Fashion or Trash, Hun?” where they rated different Bravolebrities’ looks, and partway through the game asked what the pair thought of “Angie’s windshield sunglasses”, which she got quite a bit of flak for online.

Katsanevas did not skip a beat as she pulled out the sunglasses in question, putting them on as she proclaimed, “I would like to say I think they are fashion.”

Katsanevas wasn’t done, however, as she pulled out an even larger pair of pink sunglasses that served as a face shield, handing them to Cohen and saying, “I would also like to say I think they are fashion,” and repeating this line one more time as she produced a second face shield out of her bag for Yang, saying “Gucci baby! I went all out for you two.”

Fans were split on Katsanevas’ WWHL moment, with one fan tweet reading, “Angie K hijacking the game by delivering Gucci sunglasses to Andy and his guest is what rich b*tches do. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. #RHOSLC #WWHL” while another user tweeted, “Angie K clapping at everything and giving Bowen Yang canal street pink shield sunglasses…wow”.

Another user who didn’t support Katsanevas’ face shield moment tweeted out, “❄️ Me, watching Angie K pass out oversized ugly pink sunglasses(that she thinks are “iconic”) on WWHL #RHOSLC #WWHL” alongside a video of Meryl Streep in 1989’s “She-Devil” saying “Complete and utter flop”.

❄️❄️Me, watching Angie K pass out oversized ugly pink sunglasses(that she thinks are “iconic”) on WWHL #RHOSLC #WWHL pic.twitter.com/fQaNy6xVNi — the morally corrupt john devlin (@johndev47391291) October 4, 2023

Angie Katsanevas Shares Where She Stands With RHOSLC Newbie Monica Garcia

Not only did Katsanevas respond to fan comments she’s been seeing online, she also opened up about where she currently stands with new cast member Monica Garcia, who was introduced to viewers as a friend of Katsanevas’ who worked with Jen Shah prior to Shah’s 2021 arrest.

Despite their “friendship”, Katsanevas got upset with Garcia on the cast trip to Palm Springs for not defending Katsanevas when she fought with Marks. On WWHL, Cohen shared a fan question, which asked, “Angie, what is your relationship with Monica like today?” and Katsanevas responded to say, “Stay tuned but it’s what it looks like in this last [October 3] episode. Not good. Not trustworthy. It’s not a friendship, let’s just say that. And it never was, apparently.”

