Tom Sandoval’s Former Assistant, Ann Maddox, Says He ‘Ambushed’ Her

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval‘s former assistant, Ann Maddox, discussed filming for the end of the show’s season 11 reunion, shot in March 2024.

According to Reality Blurb, Maddox stated she had a brief interaction with Sandoval before filming the reunion during the May 29 episode of her podcast, “We Signed an NDA.” She said she felt uncomfortable about the situation because Sandoval had ceased communication with her during the summer of 2023.

“I was ambushed!” said Maddox.

She said explained that Sandoval approached her when she getting her “hair and makeup done.”

“In comes my old boss with a camera crew. And he’s like, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Good to see you.’ And I just sat there, frozen in silence for like five — well, maybe — was it five minutes? It felt like an hour. But I’m sure it was just like two minutes,” said Maddox.

Ann Maddox Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Sandoval’s Joke at the Reunion

As fans are aware, Sandoval ended his professional relationship with Maddox after she approached his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, to potentially work for her in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2024, Maddox explained why she wanted to be Madix’s employee, instead of Sandoval’s personal assistant.

“I saw an opportunity to work for a lovely, amazing woman. And life is short. And I wanted this opportunity,” said Madix.

She also stated that working for Sandoval, who cheated on Madix with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, “was a little stressful.”

She clarified that she does “feel really bad” for expressing interest in working for Madix, who co-owns the sandwich shop Something About Her with Katie Maloney, while she was Sandoval’s employee.

During the Us Weekly interview, Maddox discussed filming the season 11 reunion. She suggested she felt anxious when Sandoval jokingly asked if she would clean up while she handed out Something About Her sandwiches to the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“I definitely was like, ‘Oh my god. He’s talking to me.’ But he was nice. So that was good,” said Maddox.

She also shared she enjoyed Sandoval’s joke during the reunion.

“It relieved any tension ’cause you see your old boss walking up to you. And your new boss, who you love is right next to you. And you’re like, ‘Oh god. What’s about to happen,'” stated Maddox. “And then they’re like, ‘It’s a friendly joke.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh thank god.'”

According to BravoTV.com, Maddox is a Something About Her employee.

Tom Sandoval Suggested He Was Upset About Ann Maddox’s Podcast

During the April 2 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” alongside Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor, Sandoval stated that did not appreciate Maddox’s decision to try to work for Madix while she was his assistant.

He also suggested he did not like that she has discussed being his employee on her podcast, “We Signed an NDA.”

“She’s about to get a letter from my lawyer,” said the 41-year-old.

In addition, Sandoval stated that Maddox was not truthful in her account of working for him.

“It’s annoying. Because she’s, like, lowkey saying things that are like not true,” said Sandoval. “I saw in some interview, she’s like, ‘Oh I would go [to Sandoval and Madix’s house] and Ariana would already be up. And doing stuff. ‘Cause she’s always busy.'”

According to Sandoval, Madix would remain in her bedroom “until one in the afternoon” during their relationship.

“I was always up. I always made her coffee. I went to bed after her. I woke up before her every day,” said Sandoval.

The reality television personality also stated that Madix “never wanted [Maddox] around.” He clarified that Madix did not have an issue with his former assistant. Rather, she did not want any other individuals in their Valley Village home.