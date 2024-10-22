Apollo Nida Returns to Bravo in Sneak Peek

Bravo fans got to meet Apollo Nida as Phaedra Parks’ husband in the early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, though his onscreen appearances stopped following Nida’s 2014 prison sentence for fraud and identity theft and subsequent divorce from Parks.

Now, the network has teased that Nida is returning to Bravo screens per his appearance in the “Married to Medicine” season 11 sneak peek, which dropped on October 21 on the Bravo YouTube channel. The sneak peek showed Parks and Nida speaking outside in one scene from the upcoming season, and in another showed Nida and his new wife Sherien Almufti stopping by the cast’s trip to the Florida Keys. “Did anyone know Apollo and Sherien were coming?” Quad Webb asked the group.

“Married to Medicine” season 11 premieres on Bravo on November 24.

Apollo Nida Made a Surprise Appearance During ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10’s Reunion

This isn’t the first time Nida has surprised the “Married to Medicine” cast, as he stopped by for the season 10 reunion in early 2024. “The girls have wondered what our relationship was like. Just like Quad, when you ask about him I will make him appear,” Parks said after Andy Cohen explained that she was responsible for Nida’s appearance.

“I just wanted to clear the air, too,” Nida added at the “Married to Medicine” reunion. He went on to give an update on what co-parenting has looked like for him and Parks since his release from prison in 2019 (about five-and-a-half years into his eight-year sentence). “Phaedra and I’s relationship, it’s kind of impeccable at this moment. It started out topsy-turvy when I first came home. I was always upset, she was upset, we were meeting at Chick-Fil-A to see the kids, and I’m like ‘Hey, when is this going to change? When is this going to evolve into something more authentic?'”

During his reunion appearance, Nida also confirmed that he was in the same prison as “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Joe Giudice, though they didn’t directly interact much while there. Parks also confirmed that she doesn’t have a relationship with Nida’s new wife Sherien, whom he married in October 2022.

Phaedra Parks’ Sons Joined Her at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Parks is currently competiting on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars”, and for the October 15 episode, she brought her whole family into the ballroom to see her dance a Rumba to Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” dedicated to her mother Dr. Regina Bell. This included her sons with Nida, Ayden (14, “The Prince”) and Dylan (11, “Mr. President”), who joined her for interviews after the show and spoke about what it was like getting to cheer their mother on in person.

“It was amazing. Usually we see her on TV all the time but just to see it in person [it was a] whole ‘nother light,” Ayden told ExtraTV during an interview.

“Kinda what he said,” Dylan added, echoing his brother’s thoughts. “It was way, way cooler and better seeing it in person than on TV, ’cause seeing it up front and up close is nice.”

