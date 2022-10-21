Ariana Biermann Under Fire by Fans After Controversial Birthday Cake

Ariana Biermann was slammed by fans after a video of her birthday cake was posted online.

Ariana Biermann’s Birthday Cake Featured the Mugshot From Her August 13 DUI Arrest

On August 13 Ariana Biermann was arrested following a DUI, on October 17 she turned 21 and celebrated with a birthday cake featuring her mugshot #RHOA pic.twitter.com/2KHPQbAynX — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) October 19, 2022

On October 17, Ariana, the daughter of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, celebrated her 21st birthday. Several friends and family members shared videos and photos from the celebration, including her older sister Brielle Biermann. One of those videos showed a birthday cake that featured the mugshot from her August 13 DUI arrest.

“I observed two vehicles get into an accident in the intersection of Peachtree Pkwy and Hwy 400SB off ramp,” the arresting office wrote in their report, which Heavy obtained. The report states that Biermann’s Black Merceded G-Wagon turned right from the left turn lane and hit a Blue Ford Focus.

“I could smell a light odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke to me. She denied consuming any alcoholic beverage. I advised her that I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated that the odor was possibly coming from her clothing.”

According to the report, Biermann admitted to smoking a THC vape pen and the officer “observed signs of impairment” including a “noticeable sway.”

Biermann refused a breath sample on site and was placed under arrest, according to the report. She also refused a blood sample at the police station.

“Ariana stated that she no longer wanted to consent to the blood test,” and her driver’s license was “seized.”

She was booked on three charges, including misdemeanor driving under the influence, jail records state.

Shortly after her arrest her mother posted a statement on her Instagram Story. So far, Ariana has not addressed the arrest publicly.

On October 18, Ariana shared a message to her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy who was also arrested the same night as Ariana.

“my stink,” she wrote on Instagram along with photos of them together. “you are everything i could dream of, and have been since we were 14. you have the purest sweetest soul of anyone i know. im so thankful i get to love you, and to experience your love. it’s one of a kind. you have brought me more happiness then i knew was possible. i love our little games, our movie nights, our pizza nights, our main event nights, our punch buggy’s, our everything. i love that ur a kid w me. i love the way you love me. thank you for finding joy in everything w me. thank you for helping me w my battles throughout these last 7 years, i don’t know what i would do without you. my twin flame. you make me whole. i love you more then words could explain. happy birthday baby you deserve everything and more. xo.”

McLeroy was charged with driving under the influence, violating his driving permit and furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21, jail records show.

Heavy reached out to Ariana for comment.

Fans Slammed ‘Classy’ Ariana Biermann & Kim Zolciak-Biermann: ‘Nothing to Celebrate About but Ok’

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the reality star using the mugshot on her cake.

“Acting like this after her first DUI is an indication she’s well on her way to her second!” someone wrote.

Another fan pointed out, “Those girls never stood a chance at being well adjusted. And now they’re culpable for their own actions. Hopefully they learn.”

“Quite the classy family they are,” someone commented.

“Nothing to celebrate about but ok. Congratulations?” another fan said.

“Oh she thinks it’s cute?! She didn’t learn s*** cuz I would be embarrassed!” another fan pointed out.