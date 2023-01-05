‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Emotional Year-End Post: ‘Worst Year of My Life’

A “Vanderpump Rules” star was more than ready to say goodbye to 2022.

As 2022 came to an end, veteran Bravo cast member Ariana Madix gave fans a look back, then said she is ready to move forward. The 37-year-old former SUR bartender, who has been in a longtime relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval, posted a roundup video for fans as she let go of “the worst year” of her life. But she also admitted that she had a lot to be thankful for in 2022 as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Posted a Look Back at 2022

In a post shared on her Instagram page on January 1, 2023, Madix shared footage of happy moments from 2022, including a look at her dogs, Charlotte York and Mya Moon, her cat, Kitty, and her longtime love Sandoval. Other clips showed Madix laughing and hanging out with friends as well as footage of her grandmother and her brother, Jeremy.

Madix shared an emotional caption with the post. “I’ve definitely referred to 2022 as tHe WoRsT yEaR oF mY LiFe a number of times,“ she wrote. “But looking back on all of my memories made me realize that alongside all the grief and mental anguish there was also so much love, joy, and beautiful times with incredible people.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star added that she doesn’t deserve her “amazing friends, partner, and family,” then wrote, “Without you guys I don’t know if I would be here. I’m so ready to leave all of 2022’s trials and tribulations behind!” she added.

In the post, Madix paid tribute to her grandmother, thanking her for her “friendship, guidance, giggles,” and “love.” “I couldn’t dream up a more incredible woman. it’s such an honor to be a part of your legacy,” she wrote. Madix’s grandmother, Phyllis “Bonnie“ Cameron, passed away in September 2022 at age 93.

Madix also paid tribute to her late dog, Charlotte. The chihuahua mix passed away in August 2022 at age 18, according to Bravo.com. Madix described her dog as “my soulmate, my kindred spirit, my best friend” and said she will miss her every day going forward.

“Thank you charlotte for being my best friend, listening to my rants, and cuddling with me for 18 years,” Madix wrote in her year-end post.

Fans and Madix’s friends reacted to the post.

“Just watched this compilation on repeat for the past five minutes #beautifulmoments,” wrote VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.

“Love you so so so much. charlotte forever in our heart,” added former co-star Dayna Kathan.

Ariana Madix Has a Big 2023 Ahead

In her post, Madix also vowed to “bring back” a few things in 2023. She revealed that her podcast, “Earth to Ariana,” will be back and that she has just needed “a mental break.” Ditto for DFH Cocktails, the DIY home cocktails kits she has curated. Madix also promised to bring back her “fire” and “lust for life” in the new year.

While she didn’t mention it in her post, fans hope Madix will also be bringing her long-awaited sandwich shop, Something About her, with co-star Katie Maloney. The two dreamed up the idea while filming “Vanderpump Rules” in 2021 and have been working on it ever since.

In November 2022, Maloney talked about the upcoming shop on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “We’re still working on some things,” Maloney said at the time. “It takes a lot of work and there’s a lot of legal stuff you have to go through until the real fun starts. But we have our location and we’re moving along.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Spend Holidays Together: PHOTOS