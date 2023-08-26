‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Responds to Bethenny Frankel’s Criticism of How She Treated Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix responded to Bethenny Frankel’s new interview with Raquel Leviss.

In a podcast sitdown with pal Scheana Shay, the “Vanderpump Rules” star called out Frankel’s insinuation that she was too harsh on Leviss, who was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Madix’s ex, Tom Sandoval, when confronting her at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in March 2023.

During an appearance on the August 25, 2023 episode of the “Scheananigins With Scheana Shay” podcast, Madix lashed out at Frankel and said of the former Real Housewives star, “You don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about, lady.”

Ariana Madix Said Her Angry Words Were to Raquel Leviss Were ‘Warranted’

Madix had a lot to say about Frankel’s surprise “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” interview with Leviss. She at first acknowledged that Leviss had every right to tell her story.

“I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with or anything bad about Rachel going on anything to do any interview,” Madix said. “Obviously, she was going to at some point … but some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me really angry.”

On her “Just B” podcast, Frankel told Leviss, “You could be my daughter, I’ve thought about that many times in watching the reunion. And I thought about, I would probably be in jail for murder if I were your mom.”

While speaking with Shay, Madix addressed Frankel’s comments about things that were said to Leviss at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which taped just three weeks after she was blindsided by Sandoval’s affair. Madix and several other cast members annihilated Leviss with insults during the three-part reunion.

Madix told Shay she had no regrets about what was said during those raw moments at the reunion. “I believe that my response to what was done to me in that moment was exactly what I would think any person would respond with in that moment,” the former SUR bartender said.

“Hearing Bethenny say something about like, ‘If that was my child, I would’ve murdered someone,’ based on some words that were said in response to what I endured,” Madix said. “I would like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back and she certainly doesn’t think that me responding to all of that with some harsh and warranted words is the worst thing that could happen.”

Madix admitted that the words were said when she was still reeling from the hurt and shock over her friend’s affair with her boyfriend of 10 years.

“If I were to sit down with her today would I say the same things? Probably not,” she admitted. “But I was only going to speak to her that one time and never again. I did not have any other communication with her and I will never have any other communication with her.”

Bethenny Frankel Read off a List of Insults Aimed at Raquel Leviss at the VPR Reunion

During the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Madix faced off with Leviss for the first time since finding out about the affair. “You are lower than the lowest of low people,” she told her former friend. “You are a psychopath. You are f****** terrifying to me as a person. …You’re a dementor.”

But that wasn’t all that was said during the day-long taping. For her podcast, Frankel compiled a list of all of the insults that Leviss ‘ co-stars screamed at her.

“I just want to read to you what was said to you in a very short period of time on the reunion,” Frankel told the former SUR waitress.

“Diabolical, demented, sub-human, shut the f*** up , f*** you, f*** yourself with a f****** cheese grate, you’re disgusting and I wish the worst that can ever happen to a person on you … you need to get mentally evaluated, you’re truly insane, you’re a f****** psychopath, you’re a dementor, you’re a soul-sucking individual, you’re ugly, you’re hideous, you’re rotten on the inside rotten, rotten like a moldy piece of fruit. You are nothing, you are nothing , you are nothing ….you’re dead to everybody now.”

“I’m really sorry like that was actually said to you on national television and then you said no one handed you a tissue,” Frankel said through tears. “I saw Ariana got a tissue.”

Frankel asked Leviss what it felt like “hearing those words like in a row.”

“Nobody should ever be spoken to like that,” Leviss replied. “We’re all human we’re just navigating through life and we’re bound to make mistakes.”

Leviss also said the way Madix spoke to her at the reunion “was uncalled for.”

