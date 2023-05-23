Ariana Madix Comments on Uproar Surrounding Billie Lee

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix shared her thoughts about images that showed her former castmate Billie Lee taking a stroll with her dog, Mya. According to Reality Blurb, the Bravo-focused Instagram account, Cici Loves You, uploaded the pictures and a headline of a Daily Mail article published on May 18 that read, “Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee walks Tom Sandoval’s dog after spending time at his house.” The Instagram user edited the headline, making it read, “Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee walks Ariana’s dog.” As fans are aware, Sandoval and his castmate Raquel Leviss were romantically involved while he and Madix were still in a relationship. Following Sandoval and Madix’s breakup, Lee, who was friends with the couple, was repeatedly photographed with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

“Don’t 👏🏼 touch 👏🏼 Ariana’s 👏🏼 dog 👏🏼 Mya 👏🏼!!! Ugh, the way this makes my blood boil. And who ever wrote that article, do your due diligence properly. #vanderpumprules,” read the caption of the May 22 Cici Loves You post.

Madix suggested in the post’s comments section that she did not take issue with the fact that Lee walked her dog. She stated, however, that Mya does not belong to Sandoval.

“billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do, but mya is my dog and that article should correct itself. ❤️,” wrote the reality television personality.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans, however, flocked to the post’s comments section to criticize Lee.

“Ooof, it’s not even my dog and I’m livid!!!!” wrote a commenter.

“The thirst, desperation and gall of her to do this. This may sound harsh but this is the only way she’s going to get photographed and covered in the media. There’s no way she would walk the dog otherwise. Also, Tom has an assistant that does all this stuff, so the fact she’s doing it instead seems so extra,” added another.

“Wasn’t Ariana a really good friend to Billie and her brother dated her??? Like What is wrong with these people and their moral compass,” shared a different person.

Some commenters shared that they appreciated Madix’s response.

“@arianamadix so classy & gracious for you to take the time to comment so it doesn’t look like she is doing something against you in this moment. Also good for you for expecting a writer to have their facts correct!!” wrote a fan

“@arianamadix you are a class act always. This is why you are so loved!” commented another.

Kristen Doute Spoke About Billie Lee on Her Podcast

In the season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17, Lala Kent noted that Kristen Doute brought up rumors that Lee and Sandoval were romantically involved during the season 7 reunion special. While recording the May 18 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, & What Else Matters,” Doute confirmed that she mentioned the rumors. She stated that the entire season 7 cast “heard rumblings” but decided to “let it go.” The reality television personality, who returned to “Vanderpump Rules” after a three-year absence for the season 10 finale, shared that she believed the rumors were true.

Doute also suggested that Madix will not maintain her friendship with Lee. She explained that the aspiring restaurateur told Sandoval’s good friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, that she can no longer be friends with him due to his closeness with her ex-boyfriend.

In the May 19 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” the “Good As Gold” singer noted that Sandoval told her that he also had a sexual encounter with an unnamed individual during his relationship with Madix in the season 10 finale. Shay revealed she believed that he had “hooked up” with Lee. She also shared a theory that he was romantically involved with a past member of his band.

“The other theory is there was a lead singer who was with Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in the beginning and all of the sudden was gone and there wasn’t really an explanation,” said Shay.

During an appearance on the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Madix shared she had an inkling of the unnamed individual’s identity and clarified the person has not been a part of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Ariana Madix Spoke About the Season 10 Finale

While speaking to E! News in a May 23 interview, Madix discussed how she has been handling her breakup with Sandoval, who she began dating in 2014.

“I have just been really focusing on myself, I’m just looking to the future and I’m not looking back,” stated the 37-year-old.

She also stated that she had an emotional reaction while viewing the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale.

“I cried definitely. It was hard to watch but at the same time, it felt like another lifetime or something,” said Madix.