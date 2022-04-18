‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Channels Britney Spears at Coachella

Britney Spears made a cameo at Coachella—sort of. The pop music icon was channeled by a superfan who also happens to be a star on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In photos posted to Instagram, Ariana Madix recalled one of the pop superstar’s most famous fashion moments as she wore a denim patchwork dress, white boots, and purple-lensed sunglasses as she attended the music festival in Indio, California.

“Hit ‘em with Britney,” she captioned the pics.

You can see the photos below:

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to Madix’s look.

“Queen icon legend,” wrote her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

“Vibezzzz,” wrote Charli Burnett.

“OH MY GAWWWWDD!!” added Katie Maloney.

When another pal noted, “I know exactly what this is it’s a tribute and recreation of the iconic denim Jean dress,” Madix replied, “You always get it.”

“Iconic tribute to the legend miss Britney Jean Spears,” another fan wrote.

“Icons wearing icons,” another agreed.

“Sorry to Vanessa Hudgens but Ariana is the true queen of Coachella,” another commenter chimed in.

Britney Spears Wore Her Famous Jean Dress in 2001

It’s been more than 20 years since Britney Spears made headlines for the denim gown she wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. Spears and her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, wore matching denim ensembles to the awards show, and it remains one of the most iconic red carpet moments of all time.

In an interview with Jezebel, costume designer Steve Gerstein revealed how the outfits came to fruition in a matter of days.

“Justin and Britney were dating at the time,” he said. “We were in New Orleans when Britney and Justin were like, ‘We’re doing matching denim.’ And I was like, ‘How are you doing that? Who is doing that?’ We wound up taking the Costume National suit that Justin wore for the ‘Celebrity’ album cover. We remade it in denim. Conversations with Levi’s were happening at the same time. … We had some crossover contacts at Levi’s, so it went from being an idea to it being made within days.”

Timberlake has talked about the iconic fashion moment several times over the years.

“If you wear denim on denim, it will get documented,” he cracked to ‘The Project” in 2016, per PopSugar. “You know what, I don’t think I could even bring that back.”

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say if it’s worn properly, denim on denim could be [brought back’,” he then added.

Ariana Madix is a Lifelong Britney Spears Fan

Madix certainly brought back the denim look with her Coachella outfit. And it’s no wonder, since she’s the ultimate Britney Spears fan. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Madix revealed that growing up in Florida, she was obsessed with the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer.

“She’s been my No. 1 for so long,” Madix said. “Her video game, Britney’s Dance Beat? I made sure I beat all the levels because I wanted to unlock the bonus footage from the Dream Within a Dream tour. I’ve seen every YouTube clip, every ‘Making the Video’ — all of it. If there is something that I think might be new footage, I’m f***ing watching it.”

