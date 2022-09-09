Fans Think Another ‘Vanderpump’ Couple Has Split Following ‘Cryptic’ Post

Has another “Vanderpump Rules” couple ended things?

That’s what many fans were worried about after Ariana Madix posted something rather vague on Instagram.

“I never posted anything for my birthday months ago and now it’s wild to look at these photos because so much has changed. Some good and some sad, but that’s life I suppose! I am just happy to be here! And my friends are gorgeous in every way,” Madix captioned a post on August 31, 2022.

Fans filled up the comments section and took to Reddit to discuss the post, many thinking that Madix was suggesting that she and Tom Sandoval had split. However, she clarified in the comments that the post wasn’t meant to be cryptic at all — and that it wasn’t about Sandoval or “Vanderpump Rules.”

“This post is about my life. not vanderpump rules. nothing cryptic about it. nothing i’ve said hasn’t already been shared by me over the last few months,” she wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Concerned That Madix & Sandoval Had Split

It didn’t take long for fans to start trying to decipher what Madix meant by “so much has changed. some good and some sad.” A Reddit thread quickly filled with more than 200 comments from people wondering what might have happened.

“Is this a cryptic break up announcement? The first slide is the same 3 without Tom,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“This one vague, ominous post from Ariana has me more excited for the new season than the Schwartz and Raquel PR brigade ever could. I know her pup passed away but she’s referencing multiple things hmmmmm,” someone else wrote.

“I think Ariana and Sandoval split,” a third comment read.

“Zoink! Did she and Tom break up?” another person added.

“I’m hoping that something drastic happens between her and Tom. I’m ready for it,” a fifth fan said.

Madix Previously Shared That Her Dog Died

It has undoubtedly been a summer of change for Madix, who lost her pup Charlotte in August 2022.

“On the night of Tuesday, August 2, we had to say goodbye to my soulmate, my kindred spirit, my best friend, my direwolf, my Pokemon, my favorite creature that ever lived, Charlotte York Madix. She crossed the rainbow bridge around 11:30 that evening,” she said on the August 16, 2022, episode of her “Earth to Ariana” podcast.

“We’re really going to miss her every single say,” she added. Madix was extremely emotional during the podcast as Charlotte was with her for the past 18 years of her life.

“I’ve been struggling mentally and emotionally with that for the last week, actually,” Madix admitted.

“It’s something that has been really difficult over the last week…I know it’s something that so many of us has gone through or will go through. And while I knew that the day would come, as it always unfortunately does with these tiny, lovely little angel creatures, it didn’t make it any easier,” she continued.

Madix has been filming season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” with her boyfriend and other castmates. She was recently on-hand for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico; Madix served as a bridesmaid.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Sad News With Fans