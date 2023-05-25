‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Hints at Cutting Ties With Lisa Vanderpump

During part one of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, a star on the show hinted that she would cut Lisa Vanderpump out of her life.

At one point, host Andy Cohen asked Ariana Madix if she would “stop talking to Lisa” if she “stayed in business with the Toms.”

“We just won’t be as close,” Madix replied, which got quite the reaction from Vanderpump.

“Oh, hold on a sec. What do you expect me to do here?” Vanderpump asked. When Madix said that she doesn’t “expect anything of anyone,” Vanderpump replied, “I’ve been close to you and supportive of you and you know I love you very much.”

Madix went on to say that she thinks Vanderpump knows “what’s best” for her business. “I’m not someone who’s going to be giving Lisa business advice,” Madix said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Is in Business With Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz

After getting to know Sandoval and his best friend Tom Schwartz over the course of many years, Vanderpump decided to go into business with them, opening a bar that she named TomTom. Although Sandoval and Schwartz only have a small stake in the company, they are still very much linked to Vanderpump — something that Madix says she isn’t comfortable with.

“I will have a hard time confiding,” Madix admitted, suggesting that her relationship with Vanderpump will change due to her working relationship with Sandoval.

“I’ll always love and support anything that you do. That will just not be a place that I…” Madix said.

Vanderpump jumped in and said, “if Tom remains my partner, I don’t want that to affect…” Madix said, “of course” and made a face, sort of rolling her eyes.

Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Have Plans to Cut Ties With the Toms

Will Lisa Vanderpump Buyout Tom Sandoval’s Ownership in TomTom? | WWHL When asked about potentially buying out Tom Sandoval’s ownership in TomTom, Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump says the reunion will show that her dynamic with him did change, but they haven’t really discussed that. She adds that Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are her partners so she is going to stick by them unless they need… 2023-03-09T04:54:11Z

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” prior to the reunion, Cohen asked Vanderpump if she’d consider buying out the Toms as a way to cut ties with Sandoval. The question had been sent in by a viewer.

“They’re my partners. I’m gonna stick by them unless they need the money,” she said.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. It’s so quick and it feels like such a rough and bumpy ride. I haven’t really made any decisions about anything,” she added.

During part 1 of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Vanderpump found herself sticking up for Sandoval here and there, often defending him against the rest of the cast, most of whom tore him down following his affair with Raquel Leviss. And, some of the cast even went after Vanderpump when she attempted to interject.

At one point, for example, Lala Kent called Sandoval a “dangerous human being” and compared him to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Vanderpump called Kent out and said that her claims were “ridiculous” to which Kent replied, “I didn’t ask for anyone else’s opinion.” When Vanderpump said she was giving hers, Kent responded, “I reject it.”

