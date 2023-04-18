Ariana Madix Caught Kissing New Guy Following Tom Sandoval Split: PHOTOS

Ariana Madix got cozy at Coachella. Less than two months after uncovering her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with her close friend Raquel Leviss, Madix has moved way on.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star appeared to have a blast at Coachella and had a new guy by her side for much of the festival weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix was Caught Kissing Fitness Trainer Daniel Wai at Coachella

Madix, 37, was front and center at multiple Coachella parties over the weekend of April 14, 2023, and a male friend was with her in several photos, including one pic in which he held her hand as they walked together.

According to TMZ, the mystery man is fitness strainer Daniel Wai. In a video obtained by the outlet, Madix was seen dancing with Wai and even kissing him during the three-day festival in Indio, California.

Wai was also with Madix as she got a tattoo at the Camp Poosh Coachella pop-up party. “They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo,” an insider told ET. “Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together.”

Madix first met Wai in Mexico days after she found out Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss. “They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of Madix and Wai. “He’s a sweet guy.”

According to his website, Wai has been working full-time as a trainer for more than a decade and boasts multiple certifications in the field. Hus business, DW Fitness, is located in New York City.

Madix has not confirmed if she is dating Wai, but fans speculated about the pairing on social media. Some were concerned that Madix is rebounding from her breakup too fast.

“Moving too fast A,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Hope she takes things sllllllow,” another added.

“I hope she plays the field for a while and doesn’t jump back into a relationship- we need Ariana single and living her best life!” another fan chimed in.

Ariana Madix Was With Tom Sandoval For Nearly 10 Years & Was ‘Devastated’ Over Their Breakup

Madix was in a decade-long relationship with Sandoval and still owns a home with him. In March 2023, she found out about his months-long affair with Leviss after seeing incriminating content on his phone. A source told People that Madix was “completely blindsided” by the affair.

“Devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” the insider said in March. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Sandoval has claimed that he attempted to break up with Madix multiple times and that she just wouldn’t accept it. On the April 11, 2023 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Sandoval claimed he ended things with Madix on Valentine’s Day. “Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s***,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship.’”

Sandoval also claimed that Madix told him he would be “effectively ending” her life if he broke up with her. “[She was] fully in denial,” Sandoval told Mandel. “It scared me. It really scared me.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business