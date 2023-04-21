Fans React to Latest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Romance

Ariana Madix began hanging out with her new guy well before they met up for Coachella.

Less than two months after splitting from her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval amid his affair with Raquel Leviss, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was spotted hanging out with Daniel Wai throughout the Coachella weekend in Indio, California.

But now it appears that this wasn’t a totally new thing, and fans had a big reaction.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai Have Been “Hanging Out” For More Than a Month

During Coachella, Madix, 37, was photographed getting cozy with Wai as they hit several parties throughout the weekend. TMZ even shared photos of the two kissing, and Madix was later photographed accompanying the New York-based fitness trainer to the airport where they shared an intimate goodbye.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple met at a mutual friend’s wedding in March 2023, just after Madix’s split from Sandoval, and that they have been “casually dating” for a month. The source added that the two “really hit it off” and have been “having fun” hanging out ever since meeting in Mexico, but they have not put any kind of label on their relationship.

Wai shared a reel of the weekend festivities on this Instagram page, which included multiple pics and videos of him cozying up to the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

In the clip, Wai and Madix were photographed holding hands and wearing matching sneakers. In another clip, Madix was on top of Wai’s shoulders as they danced during one of the Coachella concerts.

After one follower thanked Wai for “being there” for Madix and “showing her what a life of happiness can truly be like,” he replied with the praying hands emoji. When another commenter told the trainer to “take care of that beautiful woman,” he replied, “Yes.”

Fans reacted to Madix’s new romance on Instagram. While many were happy for the Bravo star, others think she moved on way too fast.

“For a month? Moved on in under 2 weeks? 😂 VPR just using that break up as a story line,” one commenter wrote.

“So that means she moved on from a so called 9 year relationship in 2 weeks time or was it more like a month from when they actually broke up and not when she found out he cheated????? Either way wow that’s fast,” another added.

“Too soon,” another agreed.

Ariana Madix is Not Looking For a Serious Relationship Just Yet

While Madix appears to be smitten with Wai, a source told Us Weekly she is “still not looking for anything serious” so soon after her split and is enjoying being single and dating anyone she wants. “[She] is definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel…but isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship,” the insider added.

Madix was with Sandoval for nearly 10 years together and they owned a $2 million home together. When she found out he had been cheating on her for months with her close friend Leviss, Madix was “heartbroken,” a source told Page Six. “Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” the insider said.

As for Sandoval, he has claimed Madix was aware he wanted to end their relationship and that he even tried to break up with her weeks before she found out about his affair. Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss remains unclear. In an interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Sandoval said he and Leviss were taking a “break” but were still close friends.

When asked about Madix’s Coachella romance, Sandoval told TMZ he is “really happy” that his ex has found a new guy. “Yes, I love that,” he said of his former girlfriend’s cozy Coachella photos with Wai.