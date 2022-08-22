‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Mourns the Loss of ‘Soulmate’

A Bravo star is heartbroken after she had to say goodbye to a companion she’s had for the past 18 years.

On the August 16, 2022, episode of her “Earth to Ariana” podcast, Ariana Madix shared the sad news that her 18-year-old dog, Charlotte York, had died. Charlotte was a chihuahua, husky, chow chow mix who made regular appearances on Madix’s Instagram feed. Madix adopted Charlotte when she was in college.

“On the night of Tuesday, August 2, we had to say goodbye to my soulmate, my kindred spirit, my best friend, my direwolf, my Pokemon, my favorite creature that ever lived, Charlotte York Madix. She crossed the rainbow bridge around 11:30 that evening,” a somber Madix said.

“We’re really going to miss her every single say,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madix Has Been Having a Hard Time Since Her Dog’s Death

Madix was with Charlotte when she died and she said that she was grateful to be with her pup when she crossed the rainbow bridge. Madix’s longterm boyfriend Tom Sandoval was also there.

“I’ve been struggling mentally and emotionally with that for the last week, actually,” Madix said. “It’s something that has been really difficult over the last week,” she continued, adding, “I know it’s something that so many of us has gone through or will go through. And while I knew that the day would come, as it always unfortunately does with these tiny, lovely little angel creatures, it didn’t make it any easier.”

Madix said that the process has been “traumatizing” as she’d had Charlotte by her side for half of her life. She admitted that through her grieving process she’s been “absent from things,” but she’s starting to heal and things are starting to feel a little bit better.

“Charlotte lived the most absolute, wonderful life,” an emotional Madix said.

Madix Found Out 1 of Her Pets Wasn’t Doing Well Earlier This Year

Back in March 2022, Madix took to her Instagram Stories to share an update with fans after she took one of her pets to the vet.

“We did spend some time in the ER vet this week. But she was allowed to come home and now she’s on much more involved medications. She’s on two medications now and…I talked to the vet and we basically kind of agreed, and they advised me to make a plan. So it’s been kind of a not fun week,” Maddix shared, without revealing which pet she was talking about.

“She is home now and she seems to be adjusting to her medication dosing levels very well, and as long as she is comfortable and happy and is doing okay then obviously I want her to be here. But she’s my priority in that I want her to be as comfortable as possible. So yeah, I’m in the process of making a plan. A not fun one,” she continued.

Madix and Sandoval love animals and are human parents to a dog named Maya, who they rescued in 2020, and a cat named Kitty.

