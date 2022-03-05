Ariana Madix Responds to Negativity Surrounding Her Looks

Ariana Madix has been on “Vanderpump Rules” since its third season. At the time, she was working at SUR as a bartender, and was very good friends with Tom Sandoval, who was dating Kristen Doute at the time. It didn’t take long, however, for Sandoval and Madix to realize that they wanted to be more than friends. After Sandoval and Doute split, he and Madix began dating — and the two have been together ever since.

What some fans of the show may not know is that Madix was struggling with an eating disorder in those early seasons. Madix has candidly talked about the challenges that she’s faced when it comes to body image, and recently opened up about those challenges in a new interview with Scheana Shay on the February 11, 2022, episode of the Scheananigans podcast.

Madix told Shay that she had a “full-blown eating disorder” and admits that she has since “grown in literal size.”

The VPR star has opened up about body image on the show, and she’s talking to Glamour about how she feels in regard to internet comments about her looks.

Madix Spoke to Glamour About the Comments Social Media Users Make About Her Looks

One look around the internet — especially on social media sites like Reddit — and you may see that several posts about Madix involve people discussing how she looks. Whether it’s someone saying that she looks like she’s put on weight, or someone else suggesting she’s had some sort of plastic surgery work done to her face, the comments are out there — and Madix knows it.

“I don’t blame people for thinking, That’s what she looks like, if they first saw me onscreen on Vanderpump Rules,” Madix said during her interview with Glamour. “But as I’ve worked on myself and have gotten to a better place mentally and physically, I have gained weight. And I see so many comments like, ‘She used to be so pretty,’ or ‘She was the hottest one when she first came on the show.’ Or they’ll say things like, ‘Wow, she’s so puffy, she really needs to lay off the fillers,” she continued.

“I don’t think that people realize that their first impression of me was from a time when I was really struggling mentally, physically, financially—in so many different ways—and I was very much underweight. I just don’t think they realize that they’re praising a version of myself that was just so miserable,” Madix added.

Madix Admitted She Still Has Tendencies to Fall Back Into Her Old Habits, but She Handles it Differently Now

During her chat with Shay, Madix shared that she still has some “tendencies” that, if acted upon, would bring her back to those “miserable” days. And while this is still an ongoing challenge for Madix, at times, she admits that she handles it much differently these days.

“I feel like I have some tendencies toward disordered eating, but at least I’m more now conscious of it and will fight against it to be healthy. Whereas in the past I was just like, ‘Just don’t eat, just don’t eat,’ and that was bad,” she explained.

During her chat with Shay, Madix also opened up about her struggle with depression, which she has discussed on “Vanderpump Rules” from time to time over the years.

“I think that recognizing it as a thing and allowing it to be what it is has definitely helped with getting better or at least dealing with it as it comes in those waves, those ups and downs,” she said. She credited the time she has spent with a therapist for really helping her push through.

