Ariana Madix Reveals Surprising Baby News

Ariana Madix delivered some surprising news on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The 36-year-old Bravo star – who has been vocal about the fact that she has no plans to jump in on the show’s baby boom — revealed that she has actually planned for her future fertility.

The past year has featured four “Vanderpump Rules“ babies delivered by Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Brittany Cartwright, but Ariana has not jumped on the baby bandwagon.

Here’s what Ariana revealed:

Ariana Surprised Fans With the News That She Has Planned For Possible Future Babies

In an upcoming scene on the Bravo reality show, Ariana was seen visiting her co-star Scheana Shay and her newborn daughter, Summer Moon Davies.

In the scene, Scheana talked about how she wants to give her daughter a sibling but is afraid to put herself at risk now that she’s a mom. Scheana suffered serious preeclampsia complications after delivering her first child earlier this year, Us Weekly reported in April.

As she talked about her future plans for another baby in the new episode, Scheana noted that Ariana had frozen her eggs.

“Surprise! I froze my eggs!’ Ariana said in a confessional. “Me and Scheana were actually going together to freeze our eggs and then she got pregnant.”

In the clip, Scheana asked Ariana if she was considering using a surrogate for her eggs.

“No,” Ariana said. “Are you?”

Scheana said she was thinking they could both find surrogates to carry their babies at the same time.

“If we could get surrogates together and then we could have so much fun watching someone else carry our babies,” Scheana suggested, before Ariana joked that they could find best friends to give birth to their babies.

“This does not mean I’m jumping on the baby train,” Ariana clarified in the confessional. “It’s about having agency over my body and over my future. It’s also a fun f*** you to anybody who questions my values or my choices.”

On social media, fans reacted to Ariana’s revelation.

“I don’t like commenting on Ariana’s fertility cause I know she gets a lot of s*** for not wanting kids right now but I LOVE hearing she froze her eggs…she’d be a great mom,” one fan commented.

“Interesting how freezing eggs was a huge Scheana storyline last season and Ariana never mentioned it at all,” another wrote.

Scheana’s fertility journey was documented on the last season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She froze a total of 16 eggs in January and July of 2019, according to People, but until now, no one knew that Ariana had gone through the procedure as well.

Ariana Has Said She Doesn’t Want Kids – And She Still May Not

Despite being in a long-term relationship with Tom Sandoval, Ariana has said multiple times that she does not want marriage or children. Sandoval once said that having no kids would be “a deal-breaker” for him, but he later told Hollywood Life that he didn’t mean it the way it sounded.

“When it comes to kids I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time, and to not have that option…is a deal-breaker,” he explained.

The TomTom partner also revealed that Ariana has “a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth” but that adoption could be on the table for the couple someday.

But in a recent Instagram Q&A, Ariana maintained her longstanding position on having kids. When a fan asked her if she’s changed her mind on having babies “after seeing all of the beautiful Vanderpump bubs,” she replied, “Absolutely f***ing not.”

According to BravoTV.com, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,“ she also reiterated that seeing her “Vanderpump Rules” costars become first-time parents has not swayed her feelings on having a baby.

“It does not,” Ariana said. “These are not my first friends to have kids.”

