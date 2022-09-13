‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Suffers ‘Very Devastating Family Emergency’ Amid Split Rumors

Rumors that “Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have split have been circulating online for a couple of weeks.

Despite Madix’s denial that she and Sandoval are okay, some fans have been convinced that the two are over — and perhaps just keeping the breakup quiet until season 10 of VPR airs.

On September 11, 2022, more breakup speculation circulated after some attendees at one of Sandoval’s shows noticed that Madix wasn’t in attendance though Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Raquel Leviss were.

Madix responded publicly and said that she and Sandoval are not only together but “in love.”

Madix Said She Wasn’t at Sandoval’s Show Because She Had Been Dealing With a ‘Devastating Family Emergency’

Madix was quick to respond to a Twitter user who was facilitating split rumors on Sunday.

“Y’all. I think the rumors are true. Boots are on the ground and @ariana2525 is NOT at Sandoval’s show,” the fan tweeted.

“i just got back to LA from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency. i am taking it easy and practicing self care. we are very much together and in love. you never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation,” Madix responded.

Fans reacted to Madix’s tweet on a Reddit thread.

“is there anything more annoying then people who make their lives as reality tv stars and then complain when people speculate about their personal lives? like what do they expect?” one comment read.

“I can get why Ariana is annoyed, but at the same time obviously people are going to comment and notice things on her relationship. It’s hard to not have that when basically your whole story line for years has been your relationship,” someone else added.

“I honestly wish they were broken up, she deserves better,” a third Redditor weighed in.

“I mean tom has been doing a lot of shows over the past year. Kinda ridiculous to expect she be at every single one,” a fourth person said, defending Ariana.

Madix Responded After Fans Thought She Shared a ‘Cryptic’ Post

On August 31, 2022, Madix shared a post on Instagram that caused many fans to think that she and Sandoval had ended their relationship.

“I never posted anything for my birthday months ago and now it’s wild to look at these photos because so much has changed. Some good and some sad, but that’s life I suppose! I am just happy to be here! And my friends are gorgeous in every way,” Madix captioned a post.

However, Madix was quick to shut down the chatter.

“This post is about my life. not vanderpump rules. nothing cryptic about it. nothing i’ve said hasn’t already been shared by me over the last few months,” she wrote.

In the weeks before, Madix lost her dog, Charlotte. She’s been having an extremely hard time coping with the loss and opened up about it on a recent episode of her podcast.

“I’ve been struggling mentally and emotionally with that for the last week, actually,” Madix said on the August 16, 2022, episode of “Earth to Ariana.”

“It’s something that has been really difficult over the last week,” she continued, adding, “I know it’s something that so many of us has gone through or will go through. And while I knew that the day would come, as it always unfortunately does with these tiny, lovely little angel creatures, it didn’t make it any easier.”

