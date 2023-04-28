Did Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Really Make Embryos?

Ariana Madix’s eggs have not been fertilized. On the April 28, 2023, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Scheana Shay confirmed that Sandoval and Madix do not have any embryos together.

Madix’s whole life change in the blink of an eye when she found out that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her. While the two seemed to be in it for the long haul, Madix swiftly ended things with Sandoval, who has been seeing “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss for months behind everyone’s backs, in March 2023.

Prior to the split, Madix wasn’t sure if she ever wanted to have kids, but she decided to freeze her eggs. “Surprise! I froze my eggs. Me and Scheana were actually going together to freeze our eggs, and then she got pregnant,” she said on an episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

During season 10, long before anyone knew about Sandoval and Leviss’ romance, Bravo cameras were on-hand when Sandoval went to get the results of his sperm test. The reason for the test? He was going to fertilize Madix’s eggs so that they would have embryos ready to go.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Says Ariana Madix’s ‘Eggs Are Protected’

During his first and (so far) only interview post-Scandoval, Sandoval told Howie Mandel that Madix wanted him to make embryos with her when he tried to break things off with her.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew. She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case,” he explained on the April 11, 2023, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “She asked me that day as we were leaving about like… she talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did. And she was like, ‘so, what do you think about getting your sperm checked to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘what?’ I’m like, ‘we’re broken up. Like, what?’” Sandoval said.

But Sandoval didn’t end up going through with the fertilization process, according to Shay.

“Her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm,” Shay said on her podcast. “Thank God,” she added.

Ariana Madix Is Moving on From Tom Sandoval

Madix has leaned on her friends during this challenging time in her life, and she’s also been hanging out with a new guy, who is certainly helping keep her mind occupied.

Madix stepped out with personal trainer Daniel Wai for about a month, according to Entertainment Tonight. While the two may not be super serious, they took their fun romance public when they went to Coachella together in April 2023.

A source told the outlet that Madix and Wai are “casually dating” and aren’t putting a “label” in their spring romance.

Madix also took a girls trip to the UK with pals Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan and is set to join Lisa Vanderpump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29, 2023.

“I watch the dinner on TV every year and have always dreamed of being there in person,” she told Daily Mail ahead of the event. “My wonderful late grandmother was very active in local politics and I’ve always dreamed of visiting the White House, so this is an incredible honor,” she added.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Is in New Photo