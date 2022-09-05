‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Debuts New Look & Fans Can’t Get Over It

It has been eight years since Ariana Madix first joined “Vanderpump Rules” as a full time cast member, and fans have seen her transform from a young bartender to a bona fide businesswoman.

The longtime girlfriend of Tom Sandoval has rocked multiple hair looks over the years, with long hair, a short, angled haircut, and blond extensions. Filming for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is currently taking place, so viewers will soon see even more hair looks when the show airs on Bravo.

Ahead of the new season, Madix, 37, recently debuted a new look on Instagram and fans had a big reaction.

Ariana Madix Revealed Her Stylist Gave Her a New Look

In an August 2022 Instagram post, Madix posed wearing a black salon robe as she showed off a new, longer, and slightly darker blond hairdo after snapping a selfie.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t notice I was gone for a while,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star captioned the pic. “@alysas_style gave me fresh tresses.” Madix tagged Los Angeles hairstylist Alysa Pace of Bomane Salon in the snap

Several “Vanderpump Rules” co-star reacted to Madix’s new look, including pal Charli Burnett who posted fire emoji.

“Stunning hair,” added co-star Raquel Leviss.

“Pure sex,” wrote “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard.

“Extensions or hair grew longer? Either way it’s pretty!!” another fan wrote.

“LOOVE The Extra Inches,” added another.

“This length is so gorgeous on you,” another fan agreed.

Several fans called Madix the most “stunning” of all of the “Vanderpump Rules” star and others compared her to a movie star. “You kinda look like Sandra Bullock ya know,” one fan wrote.

Ariana Madix Went to the Same Stylist Ahead of Her VPR Season 9 Cast Photo

In 2021, Madix went to her stylist to get a fresh hairstyle for her “Vanderpump Rules” cast portrait. Pace shared an Instagram pic of her celebrity client’s sleek, super blond look with the caption, “The Queen [Ariana Madix] is back for a new season of #VanderpumpRules Color and extensions by @alysas_style ♥ styling by @reaganlinkartistry.”

Madix has also shared photos of some of her past looks, some of which she rocked years before signing on to the Bravo reality show.

But in a photo posted to her Instagram page, Madix showed what she looked like when she was living in New York in her 20s. In the throwback snap, the future SUR bartender had a blond, blown-out hairstyle with bangs that she cut herself.

“TBT to a time in my life when I lived in New York and used to cut my own bangs whenever I felt antsy,” Madix captioned the post. “What a time it was,”

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live” in October 2021, she debuted superlong extensions as she sat down with host Andy Cohen.

In addition to multiple hair lengths, Madix has tweaked her color throughout the years. As for her hair color, Madix usually stays in the blonde range.

According to BravoTV.com, when she first joined “Vanderpump Rules” she had hair that was a platinum color, but more recently she has gone for a darker shade. Madix also confirmed to a fan that her hair color is “naturally dirty blonde.”

