Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Funding Falls Through Amid VPR Scandal

It’s not about the pasta, it’s about the sandwiches.

During the season 9 finale of “Vanderpump Rules,” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix revealed that Randall Emmett and his business partners were going to invest $150,000 into their new sandwich shop concept. However, now that Lala Kent and Emmett have broken up, is that still happening? Well, according to Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, the deal is off. The two spoke about it during a January 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I don’t think so,” Sandoval said to a fan from the virtual audience after she asked if Emmett would still be an investor.

“I don’t think so, I think they dissolved that, and they’re seeking other investors now.” Schwartz also chimed in.

ICYMI: @TomSandoval1 thinks Randall Emmett may want to “cut ties” with the #PumpRules cast after his split from Lala Kent. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/i1B2t9mOMx — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 19, 2022

During this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney and Madix shared their new eatery idea with viewers, explaining that it would be an “unapologetically feminine” sandwich shop called Something About Her.

“Schwartz and I talked about doing a sandwich shop and the whole thing, eventually,” Maloney told Lala Kent during the January 4 episode of “Vanderpump Rules.” “This bar’s going to keep him a little tied up for a while. So the other day, Ariana was like, ‘I’ll f****** do it with you.'”

Viewers can catch part one of the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on Tuesday, January 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Heavy has reached out to Emmett’s team for comment.

Kent Wanted Her Friends to ‘Pick a Side’ After Her Split From Emmett

Even though Maloney and Madix may no longer have an investor for their sandwich shop, at least they’re still on Kent’s good side. During a January 13 appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, Kent admitted that she wanted her friends to pick sides after her split from Emmett.

“As far as I know, no one communicates with him,” Kent said during the podcast appearance. “I know that Schwartz still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands. It’s just a situation where, it’s like, I was forced to tell people, and I hate even being this person, it’s you gotta pick a side.”

Kent continued, “And, even if you pick his, it’s totally fine, but just know, like, I don’t f*** with you anymore.”

Kent Will Open up About the Breakup During the Upcoming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Special

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Kent doesn’t hold back from talking about her split from Emmett during the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. In October 2021, Kent broke up with the movie producer after cheating rumors came to light and he was spotted in photos with two mystery women in Nashville, Tenn.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me?” Kent says through tears during the trailer. “That should’ve been brought to my attention… The fact that this man, he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

Also to come on the January 25 reunion is more on Raquel Leviss’ split from James Kennedy, as she is seen giving her engagement ring back to him during the trailer.

READ NEXT: Jen Shah Claims Meredith Marks Has Multiple Boyfriends in New RHOSLC Episode