Ariana Madix Reveals New Details About Sandwich Shop With Katie Maloney

Ariana Madix gave an update on her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney.

In 2021, the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars cooked up a plan to open an eatery called Something About Her. Since that time, fans have been wondering if it will be a long process like that of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’ new bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, which only recently launched for a private party and is still not open to the public.

On ‘Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Madix and Maloney teased their vision of a gourmet sandwich bar with an “unapologetically feminine” vibe. They also had a meeting with co-star Lala Kent’s then-fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett, who agreed to invest $150,000 into their business. Following Emmett’s cheating scandal and subsequent split from Kent, he is no longer involved in the sandwich shop.

But the Bravo business partners are now working with new people and making progress on their vision.

Ariana Madix Revealed the ‘Branding’ for the Shop is All ‘Put Together’

On the May 25, 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney revealed that she and Madix were working with a renowned consulting group in Los Angeles. “We spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept,” she revealed to hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. “It’s going to be more than sandwiches.”

Maloney added that the shop will have its “own personality” and that the vibe would depend “on the space we can get.”

In a new interview with BravoTV.com, Madix revealed a major step has finally been completed for the business.

“All of our branding is put together,” Madix told Bravo in August 2022. “I can’t wait for everyone to see everything, like, the way we want it to look. …I’m really excited for a sandwich that involves lots of hot peppers and anything salty, pickled. That’s my jam.” she added.

Madix did reveal that the two have yet to find a space for the shop but that they “can’t wait to find a location.” On the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast Maloney previously said she wants the shop to be located in the San Fernando area of Los Angeles because she’s “such a Valley girl.”

Maloney also said the duo will support female-fronted businesses and products, such as “a female-owned brewery or a female-owned wine brand, products or candles” to sell at the shop.

Fans Have Been Wondering When Something About Her Will Open

The sandwich shop is set to open sometime in 2022, per the bio on the Something About Her official Instagram page. But with a location still not in place, it wouldn’t be a shock if the grand opening is changed to 2023.

“Is this still happening?” one commenter asked.

“Is this still a thing?“ another wanted to know.

“Hello… when will this be opening?” another asked.

Others were more concerned about the name of the shop.

“Can you make the title relatable to food and make it easier for clients/customers?” one commenter asked.

“Title makes zero sense. I love the idea and the words sub and sand which don’t need to be present but it should have a relevant play on words,” another suggested to the “Vanderpump Rules” stars.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book