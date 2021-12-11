Ariana Madix Says Lala Kent Has Ruined All of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Friendships

Ariana Madix spoke out about her rocky relationship with Lala Kent.

The two women have been butting heads all season on “Vanderpump Rules,” and during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix answered a fan question about her status with the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

The live segment aired just after an episode of the Bravo reality show showed the “Vanderpump Rules” ladies decked out for a frilly tea party while a casually dressed Kent scoffed about how she doesn’t look like a person who has a puffy-sleeved shirt and a tutu in her closet.

Ariana Madix Said Lala Kent Has Ruined All of Her Friendships on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On WWHL, Madix was asked if she agreed with Scheana Shay’s comment that “Lala has ruined every single friendship she has on the show.”

“I don’t disagree with Scheana on that,” Madix replied. “I feel like Lala likes to pretend like she makes the rules for everybody, you know. Even in this episode tonight was like ‘Do I look like someone who has puffy sleeves and a tutu?’ Like, you’re not better than everybody else. You know, I thought that was so rude.”

Madix also revealed why it’s hard to get close to Kent.

“It’s like just when you think you’re getting close to her she’ll say something like that or she’ll give you that like, you know stick her lips out at you ‘tough face,'” she explained. “She and I go all over the place so I don’t want to say like exactly where we are now because it might change tomorrow.”

Ariana Madix Revealed Lala Kent Unfollowed Her on Instagram While She Was Recovering From an Egg Retrieval Process

Kent previously claimed that she and Madix don’t really care about each other. During a guest spot on the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast, the new mom shaded Madix for taking Shay’s side in the feud she was having with her.

“[Ariana] loves a good underdog,” Kent said on Peter’s podcast. “She loves anyone who’s drowning… You know, with Ariana, it is what it is. It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f*** about me. I don’t care about you — whatever. You know? Unfollowed her on the ‘gram. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

Madix later revealed that her Instagram drama with Kent took place right after she underwent a procedure to have her eggs frozen. Madix had complications from the egg retrieval procedure, and on the November 26 episode of Shay’s “Scheananigans” she revealed that she turned down Kent’s request to be a guest on her podcast.

“I had complications afterward where basically for weeks afterwards, I had a lot of fluid in my abdomen,” Madix explained. “It was taking forever to go back to normal. …That was around the time Lala was like, ‘Do you wanna do my podcast?’ and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t. This is a lot.’ It was like a whole mess of trying to be able to do things, walk around, all of that. And that’s when [Lala] unfollowed me.”

