Ariana Madix Addresses Lala Kent’s Season 11 ‘God’ Comment

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix has responded to a comment her castmate Lala Kent made in the show’s upcoming 11th season.

As shown in the trailer for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, Kent commented on the treatment Madix received following her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s affair with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes god,” said Kent in the season 11 trailer.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on January 18 on the red carpet premiere for the show’s 11th season, Madix reacted to Kent’s remark. She suggested she did not identify with the label Kent gave her.

“Come correct, it’s goddess. And I always was one. And so is [Lala],” said Madix with a smile.

Lala Kent Stated She Wants Her ‘Friends to be Successful’

During a January 18 interview with Access Hollywood, Kent addressed the criticism she received for her remark about Madix in the season 11 trailer. The mother of one asserted that she is not jealous of the opportunities Madix has been given following Sandoval’s cheating scandal. She explained that she only likes to surround herself with successful individuals, like Madix.

“I want my friends to be successful, I want them to kill it. I don’t want to be friends with scrubs,” said Kent. “You know, lazy chicks, we don’t get along well. So I am thrilled for my friend. She deserves it all.”

Kent made similar comments during a December 2023 Amazon Live. She asserted that she is not resentful of Madix’s post-cheating scandal career. Kent stated that she has “always been a fan of hers,” while co-starring on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I think that that shows through the years. Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak, I am so happy for her. And I am so proud of her,” said Kent.

Katie Maloney Shared Her Thoughts About Lala Kent’s Comment

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Katie Maloney came to Kent’s defense, in regards to her comment from the season 11 trailer, on a January 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” She stated that she did not think Kent was jealous of Madix while filming the show’s 11th season.

“I think it was more of a objectively speaking. More than it was just coming from a place of being jealous or angry,” said Maloney.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also shared that she and Kent did not get along during the show’s 11th season.

“We definitely had a tougher time this season. I think — not that our friendship was strained but there was a bit of a strain or there was something kind of, like, under the surface there that was coming out a bit. We definitely had a short fuse with one another,” said Maloney.

Kent shared where she stood with Maloney in a January 18 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that while she “love[s] Katie,” she and the aspiring restaurateur had “had a really, really tough season.”

“We have a real rocky season. And it was extremely hard and sad. Especially because we were just like ride or die season 10. That made me sad. But we’re good,” said Kent.