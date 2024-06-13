Ariana Madix Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Intro For New Show

Ariana Madix made a stunning debut on “Love Island USA.”

On June 11, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star commanded the villa in a series of promos for the Peacock dating show—and most of her Bravo co-stars showed her support.

Madix has replaced Sarah Hyland as the host of the summer-long reality show. In a March Instagram post, she told fans, “Talk about a bombshell! This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis. I’m hosting the next season of ‘Love Island USA’ streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise!”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacted to Ariana Madix’s ‘Love Island’ Intro

Just before the “Love Island” premiere dropped on Peacock, Madix posted a photo and a video to show off her glamorous intro look. The 38-year-old reality star wore a drapey, gold cut-out gown and matching sky-high gold heels as she stepped out of a limo and said, “This is the Love Island I came for.”

According to Femestella, Madix’s Di Pesta Gold Metallic Beaded Gown retails for $4,700.

Madix captioned the video with, “To follow in the slo-mo footsteps of such iconic women to host my favorite show is beyond an honor. thank you for welcoming me to the love island family!”

Fans reacted to Madix’s ultra glam look, with some calling it another “revenge dress” more than a year after her ex Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with her former friend, Rachel Leviss.

Many of Madix’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars also reacted to the look.

“IM NOT WELL!!!😍🔥😍🔥,” wrote Katie Maloney.

“A Golden Goddess! 💫,” wrote Scheana Shay.

“I’m screaming,” added Ally Lewber.

“HERE WE GOOOOO!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩 @loveisland @peacock 👏,” added James Kennedy.

“i wanna be on you. i mean, hi gorgeous 💛💫✨,” added Kristen Dourte.

“Okayyyyyyyyyyyy 🏆,” commented Stassi Schroeder.

“🔥🔥 Gorgeous!” wrote Brittany Cartwright.

Lala Kent Compared Ariana Madix to ‘Beyonce’ But It Wasn’t a Compliment

Notably missing from the comment section was Lala Kent. On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale, Kent expressed her frustration over how Madix had seemingly changed following Scandoval. The former SUR bartender received brand partnerships and logged stints on “Dancing with the Stars” and Broadway in the aftermath of her ex’s cheating scandal.

“When this happened to her the world rallied around her, she now thinks she’s Beyonce,” Kent said of Madix. “I have never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God!”

Kent elaborated during a June 2024 appearance on the ‘Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. She clarified that she was supportive of Madix’ post-scandal opportunities.

“I want to be around women who work hard and have things that are really cool,” she said. “I have constantly tried to be very supportive. Not tried, I wanted to be supportive. … And even though it was horrible, I was not mad at the opportunity she was getting outside of the show.”

“What I started getting upset about is now we’re bringing a little bit of diva-ness to my place of work that I’ve been doing for eight years,” Kent continued. “And I have a hard time when people think that they are bigger than the show.”

In response to Kent’s comments, fans went back to Madix’s “Love Island USA” opening night look.

“It’s giving ‘thinks she’s Beyonce’ in the best [expletive] way🔥,” wrote one Instagram user.

