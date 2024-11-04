Ariana Madix Appearing in Live TV Event

Another huge opportunity gobbled up by reality star Ariana Madix. Madix, who rose to fame on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” will make her first appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November.

Madix’s star has been on the rise since “Scandoval” took off in May 2023. Since then, Madix has competed on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, starred on Broadway as Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” and hosted season six of “Loved Island USA.”

With a background in song and dance, fans are wondering if Ariana will perform at the parade. When Macy’s announced this year’s stars, Instagram user @the_boobler commented “@arianamadix Will you be performing? Maybe we’ll get some Roxie?”

In a Macy’s Inc. News Brief, Madix is included in a list of stars who will give “spectacular musical and dance performances.” Those other stars include musical group Dan + Shay, country pop singer Dasha, broadway star Idina Menzel, singer Chlöe, Grammy-nominated group The War and Treaty, and more.

The Thanksgiving Parade isn’t the only recent get for Madix. On Oct. 30, Madix announced she would be guest starring on season three of “Will Trent,” a scripted drama from ABC Entertainment.

Ariana’s DWTS Past Influences Her Present

Madix has plenty of performance experience, from hanging out with The Rockettes to winning third place on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

Madix’s performance skills were sharpened by her time on DWTS. She spoke to Extra about her time on the reality dance competition and how it prepared her for Broadway: “I think that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was like the best boot camp in a way to be ready for something like this.”

In an Instagram Reel with Broadway.com, Madix touched on what her DWTS pro-partner Pasha Pashkov taught her: “I’ve learned so much from Dancing With the Stars and from my partner, Pasha, in terms of ways to hold and carry my body, really specific little details with performance, but also just down to really believing in the fact that I am prepared and ready.”

Watch Ariana Madix’s performance at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Watch or Stream the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade telecast on NBC or stream the simulcast on Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. A recording of the parade will air at 2 p.m. ET the same day.

NBCUniversal has included accessibility measures in its broadcast to accommodate those with visual impairments. In a Nov. 1, 2024 News Brief, Macy’s Inc. states “NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the rich visuals of the Parade.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates “excellence in music education” and features matching bands from around the country. Included this year are the University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band (Amherst, MA) and Sioux Falls Lincoln High School “Patriot” Marching Band (Sioux Falls, SD).

Since 1942, Thanksgiving has been held on the fourth Thursday in November. This year, it lands on Nov. 28, 2024.