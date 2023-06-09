Ariana Madix Makes Savage Move Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Following the finale of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Ariana Madix decided to take one of her ex-boyfriend’s comments and earn money off of it.

On part three of the reunion, Tom Sandoval made a comment that the cast — and many fans — felt hit below the belt. When Andy Cohen asked Sandoval if he’d hooked up with anyone else since he started hooking up with co-star Raquel Leviss, he said no. However, Madix said that she and Sandoval slept together, to which he sarcastically replied, “hot” and said that Madix kept her shirt on the whole time.

Cohen made a cringe face while the cast attacked Sandoval, many calling him disgusting. Madix, however, decided to use Sandoval’s upsetting comments and turn them into a T-shirt, which is available for sale on the Something About Her website. The shirt retails for $34.99.

Fans Were Outraged by Tom Sandoval’s Comment & Are Supportive of Ariana Madix’s Decision to Profit From It

After the episode aired on the east coast, several social media users hit the internet to discuss Sandoval’s comment about having sex with Madix while she had a T-shirt on.

After Madix shared a photo of the new shirt that was designed for her sandwich shop on her Instagram Stories on June 7, 2023, dozens of people took to Reddit to react. The shirt features a sketch of Madix in the center with a sandwich and has the words “F*** me in this T-shirt” written on it.

“Ok this is the one thing I might buy because that comment made me breathe fire,” one person wrote.

“Wow love that they had this on deck for this episode lol,” someone else added.

“Ordered. The only VPR merch I’ll ever own,” a third Redditor said.

“Oh now this….this is some legit merch,” a fourth comment read.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members have also released merchandise throughout season 10 in hopes of making a profit. For example, Lala Kent started selling “Send it to Darrell” shirts after she made the remark on her Instagram Stories, telling Leviss to send any and all communication to her lawyer, whose name is Darrell. According to Page Six, Kent actually made enough money from the “Send it to Darrell” merch to put a downpayment on a new house.

Andy Cohen Called Tom Sandoval’s Comment About Ariana Madix ‘Cringey’

Andy's Take on VPR's Reunion Bombshell & Theory on Raquel Radio Andy's Andy Cohen and John Hill talk about last night's jaw-dropping bombshell on part three of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion. Plus, Andy shares his take on what's really going on with Raquel Leviss. Hear Andy Cohen Live Monday thru Friday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the… 2023-06-08T13:59:47Z

Prior to the June 7, 2023, episode of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Cohen teased the comment on his radio show.

“There is something that Tom Sandoval says tonight on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that is going to upset every woman in America,” he told his co-host John Hill. “It’s gonna cut to the core for a lot of women. It’s gonna cut to the core. Yes, it is,” he added.

On the June 8, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen talked more about the comment that Sandoval made and called the reality star “cringey”

“So I think there are a lot of people with body issues, and by the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body, so to weaponize is so cringey,” he said.

