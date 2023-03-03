Ariana Madix Seen for the First Time Since Split in Video Just Posted on Instagram

Ariana Madix has resurfaced hours after news that she and longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval split — and following a report that he’s been having a several-month-long-affair with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The news was first reported by TMZ on Friday, March 3, 2023. In the time since, additional details about what happened have come out, including information about how Madix supposedly found out that Sandoval was allegedly stepping out on her.

As the rest of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast and the show’s fans react to the news on social media, Kristen Doute — who used to date Sandoval — uploaded a video of her and Madix to her Instagram account. In the “real time” video, which was filmed on Friday, March 3, 2023, Madix speaks for the very first time since news of her split from Sandoval broke.

Ariana Madix Appeared to Be in Good Spirits & Was Even Seen Laughing in the Video

Doute wanted to let everyone know that she is supporting Madix completely.

“I stan Ariana,” she said in the video, which Doute posted shortly after the additional details of Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged affair came out.

“This is in real time. I love you so much,” Doute tells Madix before they kiss. “I love you more than anything in the whole wide world,” she added.

Madix was smiling in the video as she cuddled in to give Doute a hug. Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to show their support of the reality star, who is said to have been blindsided by Sandoval.

“GOD SAVE THE QUEEN! (Ariana, obvi),” read one comment.

“Glad she has good friends around her,” someone else added.

“Who in the F would ever cheat on Ariana?! She is a god damn model and so funny and awesome. His loss – she dodged a bullet on that one,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Madix and Sandoval have been dating since early 2014. They purchased their first home together in 2019, according to People magazine.

Madix deactivated all of her social media accounts just before TMZ published the news. At the time of this writing, both her Instagram account and her Twitter account were still inactive.

Sources Say Ariana Madix Found Out About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Alleged Secret Romance on March 1, 2023

Sources tell People magazine that Madix learned of Sandoval’s alleged affair with Leviss on March 1, 2023. At some point, Madix ended up with Sandoval’s phone and a “selfie video sexual in nature” sent from Leviss popped up.

“This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” a source told People magazine. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal,” the source continued.

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James. She thought they were friends. This isn’t something you do to a friend,” echoed a second source.

Meanwhile, TMZ obtained photos of Sandoval loading some luggage into the trunk of a car outside of the home that he and Madix shared together.

Sources previously told the outlet that Bravo cameras filmed the aftermath of the split and that the footage will be edited to air during season 10.

