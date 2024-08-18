VPR Personality Doesn’t Think Ariana Madix Will Return to the Series

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Peter Madrigal does not believe Ariana Madix will return to the series.

During the August 12 episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, Madrigal was asked if he “think[s] Ariana is coming back” to the Bravo series. As fans are aware, the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premiered in early 2024, focused on the aftermath of Madix’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Madrigal replied that he does not think Madix will film for future seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” if the series is renewed. He referenced that Madix hosted the sixth season of “Love Island USA.”

“No, she has a gig with ‘Love Island.’ Why would she come back? She’s literally built something awesome. If I was in her shoes, I wouldn’t be coming back. For what?” said Madrigal.

While recording the August 2024 podcast episode, Madrigal said he was not surprised that “Vanderpump Rules” is on hiatus. He stated that he believed Bravo executives “are putting a lot of effort in ‘The Valley,'” which stars former “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have also filmed for the Bravo series.

“A lot of the cast from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ are trying to go to ‘The Valley.’ So, I don’t think there was as much interest for some of the cast members to do ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” said Madrigal.

He also suggested he believed “Vanderpump Rules” producers were frustrated that Madix did not want to interact with Sandoval during the show’s 11th season.

“They were trying to get certain people to talk. To have scenes, to communicate, to talk to each other, and there was push back,” said Madrigal.

Ariana Madix Discussed the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

During a May 2024 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Dayna Kathan and Katie Maloney‘s podcast, “Disrespectfully,” Madix spoke about filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion. She suggested she was unhappy that producers did not show the cast some moments from the season finale until they were on the reunion stage.

“It felt very pointed towards me. It felt like ‘Well, we have her trapped in this room now. So we didn’t get what we wanted to get, this some sort of tearful, whatever the hell,'” said Madix to Maloney and Kathan. “‘We didn’t get to break her down IRL in the moment. So we’re going to retaliate by doing that in a place where she is contractually obligated to be here. And try to force this moment now. And it’s like great. I cried. You guys happy now?”

Madix also referenced that she walked away from Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale. She stated she believed her refusal to engage with her ex-boyfriend made for “good reality TV.”

“Here’s the thing that’s so stupid. I gave them the best [expletive] ending to what that the season could have had in that moment. By leaving. It was real. And it was exciting to watch,” said Madix.

Ariana Madix Said She Spoke to Andy Cohen About Moderating the ‘Love Island’ Reunion

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, Madix said she had a conversation with Bravo producer Andy Cohen about moderating the “Love Island USA” season 6 reunion. She said she asked for his advice while she was backstage for an August 2024 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode.

“He did say that there were things that, you know, me going through it on that side would help. And I think some of that is just encouraging the Islanders to say how they feel, regardless of how they think maybe the audience will feel,” said Madix to Entertainment Tonight. “And to be very open minded and non-biased. Of course, I have my own personal feelings about everything. But it’s my job to just show up and ask all the questions. Maybe stoke the fire a little bit.”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Madix gave advice to “Love Island USA” season 6 stars on how to navigate being a reality television personality.

“I would say hold on tight to each other. And have fun. And go out and meet all these fans. But also make sure you keep a piece of your life for yourself as well. So you can keep your peace,” said Madix to the publication.