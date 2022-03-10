Ariana Madix Shares Sad News With Fans

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are huge animal lovers and they have several pets together.

In 2021, Madix opened up about her pets to Bravo insider. “I don’t know if you remember ‘Homeward Bound,’” she said. “But they’re like my Shadow, Chance, and Sassy. They definitely have a little bit of that dynamic. And it’s really cute to just see how they’ve come together as a pack and a family in the last year.”

But the couple recently got some bad news about one of their pets. Just as Sandoval hit the road with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras for their East Coast “Spring Training Tour,” Madix revealed that she had a harrowing week after she took one of their pets to the vet.

Ariana Madix Revealed She Was Told to ‘Make a Plan’ for Her Pet

In a heartbreaking Instagram story, Madix told her followers that she had to take one of her pets to the vet, but she did not reveal which of her fur babies it was.

“We did spend some time in the ER vet this week,” Madix shared in her story. “But she was allowed to come home and now she’s on much more involved medications. She’s on two medications now and…I talked to the vet and we basically kind of agreed, and they advised me to make a plan. So it’s been kind of a not fun week.”

The former SUR bartender added that she just wants to make sure her pet is comfortable.

“She is home now and she seems to be adjusting to her medication dosing levels very well, and as long as she is comfortable and happy and is doing okay then obviously I want her to be here,” Madix said. “But she’s my priority in that I want her to be as comfortable as possible. So yeah, I’m in the process of making a plan. A not fun one.”

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Have Several Pets

Madix and Sandoval have been in a long relationship, and they’ve formed a family with their pets. The “Vanderpump Rules” veterans share two dogs, a mixed breed rescue dog named Charlotte York, and a gray pitbull mix, Maya, as well as a cat they call Kitty, according to BravoTV.com. They often share photos and videos of their pets on social media.

In 2020, Madix shared an Instagram photo of her snuggling her feline with the caption, “LET ME LOVE YOU KITTY!”

She also posted a video of her cat sharing a snack of tortillas with her. “#lifewithkitty Always trying to steal my food – why are cats the best?!”Madix captioned the clip.

The couple’s older dog, Charlotte, is 17 years old, per Bravo. Madix adopted the dog on her own before she met Sandoval. Fans have seen Charlotte on “Vanderpump Rules.” The pup made a cameo in a 2015 episode of “ the Bravo reality show as Sandoval introduced her as “Ariana’s direwolf,” according to Bustle. Madix also scored a front-row seat with Charlotte at the Beverly Hills Dog Show in 2020, per an Instagram post the Bravo star shared at the time. The Chihuahua husky mix even has her own Instagram page.

Madix and Sandoval adopted their second dog, Mya, in 2020. In a May 2020 Instagram post, Madix revealed that when they first brought the 1-year-old rescue home, the pup was “terrified of Tom because of her past.“

“She wouldn’t come near him and if he had anything in his hands, she would leap onto me like a scared little baby,” Madix revealed. “In a couple of short weeks, she’s gotten to where she will now sleep on top of his head. snoring. loudly. I’m so proud of my little fam. she’s also almost a totally different color! I’ve been working to get her coat and skin nice and healthy and shed out a ton of her old hair. we love a glow up! #pittielove #rescueismyfavoritebreed.”

