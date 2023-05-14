VPR Personality Says Ariana Madix ‘Protected’ Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared her thoughts about her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, in the May 11 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, & What Else Matters.” The reality television personality, who was fired from the series following season 8, mentioned Sandoval’s affair with his castmate Raquel Leviss. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with the 28-year-old, who joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in 2017.

While recording the “Sex, Love, & What Else Matters” episode, alongside her guest Janet Elizabeth, Doute spoke about Sandoval and Madix’s discussion regarding their relationship in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 14. During the season 10, episode 14 scene, Sandoval stated that he wanted more support and intimacy from his then-girlfriend. Madix also shared that she would like to spend quality time with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. In the “Sex, Love, & What Else Matters” episode, Elizabeth stated that she believes Madix “for a very long time shielded the world — luckily for Tom — from a lot of who he really was.” Doute agreed with her podcast guest’s assessment of Madix, stating, “One f****** trillion percent.”

The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author also claimed Annemarie Maldonado, better known as “Miami Girl,” will be mentioned in the upcoming season 10 reunion special. As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Maldonado alleged that she and Sandoval had a sexual encounter at the start of his relationship with Madix in season 3, episode 13. Sandoval denied the claims.

“I know what’s coming up in the next episode and reunions regarding ‘Miami Girl.’ Just a tidbit ya’ll, [Elizabeth is] exactly right. [Madix] protected the h*** out of Tom. And what did he do for her? Clearly, we’re seeing nothing,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute & Jax Taylor Made Claims About Tom Sandoval on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

During a May 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Doute, who returned to “Vanderpump Rules” for the season 10 finale, claimed she was informed that Sandoval was unfaithful with other people besides Leviss.

“Since the Raquel news broke I have heard multiple things that are now coming out of the woodwork … No one that I know personally but like, when he and [Tom] Schwartz, specifically, when he and Schwartz were like doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him,” said Doute.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor shared similar comments on a March 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright. He claimed that Sandoval cheated on Madix with several people.

“I told you I was there. Not only the Miami situation, that was week one of [Sandoval and Madix’s] relationship by the way, but yeah, there’s been other times,” said Taylor.

Kristen Doute Stated That Ariana Madix Did Not Want to Hear Rumors About Tom Sandoval After She Discovered His Affair With Raquel Leviss

During a March 2023 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, hosted by Nick Viall, Doute stated that she has been a source of support for Madix since she discovered Sandoval and Leviss’ affair in early March 2023. According to Doute, Madix was not interested in hearing other rumors about her ex-boyfriend after reports about his cheating scandal began circulating on March 3, 2023. The 40-year-old explained that the aspiring restaurateur “removed herself from social media” and had wanted to refrain from “know[ing] a lot of things” about the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman’s affair. However, Doute noted that Madix “did have to film about it” for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“She was going to be hearing about rumors, or things that are actually true,” said Doute. “And it did get to a point after maybe like day three of four, she just said ‘I don’t want to hear anymore about it. I don’t need to know about another rumor I don’t need to hear about another girl because what the f*** does it matter at this point.’ And it doesn’t.”