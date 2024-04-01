Fans Think Longtime ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Could Be Leaving Show

Ariana Madix continues to stay booked and busy, but her latest career move has fans wondering if her days on “Vanderpump Rules” are done.

On March 29, 2024, Madix confirmed that she will replace Sarah Hyland as the host for the summer-long reality show, “Love Island USA.”

In a post shared to her Instagram page from the stage of her Broadway show “Chicago,” Madix told fans, “Talk about a bombshell! This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis. I’m hosting the next season of ‘Love Island USA’ streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise!”

But given the Peacock reality show’s summer-long shooting schedule, some fans think it will conflict with Madix’s role on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Fans Think Ariana Madix is Moving On From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

When Hyland confirmed her exit from “Love Island USA” on her Instagram story, she shared, “I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA.”

But fans pointed out that “Love Island USA” appears to conflict with the shooting dates for “Vanderpump Rules,” too. In 2023, “Love Island USA” premiered on July 18 and aired through August 27. The show airs just shy of real-time, with events filmed a couple of days prior to streaming on Peacock.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 began filming at the very end of June 2023 and wrapped after an event on September 1, according to Reality Tea.

“Vanderpump Rules” has yet to be renewed for a 12th season, but if it is and follows its past filming schedule, Madix would be busy with “Love Island USA” at the same time.

Fans reacted on the r/Bravo subreddit to question if this means “no more Vanderpump” for Madix.

“Doesn’t this solidify she is definitely leaving VPR? LI is taped during the summer for like what 6-8 weeks? And VPR typically shoots during the summer” one Redditor wrote.

“She is too big for Vanderpump,” another fan wrote. “I think she has naturally outgrown them,” another agreed.

Others said they can’t wait to see Madix in her new hosting role. “It’s iconic that she had to film this exciting announcement in between rehearsals for her successful Broadway show, because she is that booked and busy! Congratulations! I’m going to start watching Love Island for the first time ever now,” a fan wrote on Instagram.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Madix for comment on her future on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Ariana Madix is Focusing on Booking More Jobs

Madix had a major career surge following her ex Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal in March 2023. She even scored a one-night guest host gig on “Love Island USA” last summer. She also appeared on “Love Island Games” as a guest host, per IMDb.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Madix shared, “I’d love to host my own dating show— specifically a queer dating show. There needs to be more of that.”

The longtime Bravo star elaborated on her career plans in a March 2024 interview with CNN. “There’s a lot of things on the horizon that I am excited about,” she said.

“Work begets work. And I want to work!” Madix added. “As someone in the entertainment industry, I started out with a theater degree, but I started out with zero connections to anything. I have gone through many, many years where I could not find work. I’m really, really grateful to be able to clock in and work and hopefully do the best job I can.”

