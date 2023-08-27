Ariana Madix Reacts to Raquel Leviss’ Claims About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix responded to comments her former castmate Raquel Leviss made during a three-part August 2023 episode of “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” As fans are aware, reports began circulating in March 2023 that Madix’s now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval and Leviss had a months-long affair.

While recording the August 25 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Madix referenced that Leviss stated she “would not be involved in this affair secrecy type of situation [with Sandoval] if [she] thought there was longevity in this relationship between Tom and Ariana,” who began dating in 2014, when speaking with Frankel. The 28-year-old also stated that Sandoval “always told [her] [he and Madix were] a brand, they’re an image, they work together to make brand deals and they are business partners.”

Madix stated that Leviss’ comments about her relationship with Sandoval were false, stating, “There’s a lot wrong with that.” She asserted she “would say nine years” in a relationship “is longevity.” Madix noted, however, that she believes Sandoval may have been making false claims about their relationship during his affair with Leviss.

“If she was being told that other stuff about brand, business, blah, blah, blah, she was being told that by the other party in the relationship, as a way to justify or to get away with what was happening behind my back,” said the 38-year-old. “And that was the opinion held by one person in the relationship. And that person is not me. Never once ever did I look at my relationship as a business or a brand. That’s f***** weird, I don’t kiss my business partners, I don’t cuddle them in bed, I don’t plan trips, they are not my wedding date, I don’t do s*** like that with business partners.”

She also stated that the only business partnerships she did with Sandoval was co-authoring their 2019 cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails” and advertising Alka-Seltzer.

Ariana Madix Shared Her Thoughts About Raquel Leviss Saying They Were Not ‘Best Friends’

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Madix also commented on Leviss’ assertion that they “were not best friends” while filming “Vanderpump Rules.” She said she found the comment “very hurtful.” She also stated that she would often spend time with Leviss, even when they were not filming the Bravo series.

“I was very much under the impression that we were, like, very good friends and I didn’t come to that impression lightly,” said Madix.

Madix’s former co-star Brittany Cartwright also shared she took issue with Leviss’ remarks about her friendship with the Florida native on the August 19 episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by her husband, Jax Taylor.

“I think the part about acting like she wasn’t very close to Ariana was like the hardest for me. Because they were obviously very close friends, even off camera, for a long time,” said the mother of one.

Ariana Madix Shared If She Is Filming With Tom Sandoval

While speaking to Shay during the August 25 episode of her podcast, Madix also clarified that she is still upset with Sandoval. She stated that she has refrained from filming with her ex-boyfriend during the production of season 11, despite rumors that they have shot scenes together.

“I don’t film with him, I think there’s like some confusion because there’s been an all cast things that have happened where I’ve in the same vicinity as him but to make it very clear, he and I do not film together. I have not forgiven him. We are not cool,” said Madix.

The 38-year-old also stated that she believes her ex-boyfriend “will spend probably ever single episode of [‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 11] trashing [her] and [their] relationship.”

Madix’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Stassi Schroeder, shared she has found it odd that the show’s season 10 cast has filmed with Sandoval following his cheating scandal in the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.”

“I actually, like, haven’t really talked to my friends about this. Like I haven’t ask,” said Schroeder. “But from the outside, when you just, like, see photos of them all filming together, it’s weird to see. Like whoa, like, so we’ve all been, like, fighting this fight and been, like, waving the flag, do you know what I mean? And now you guys are just, like, filming with him, hanging out with him, taking photos with him. It’s weird to see.”