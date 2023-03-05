Ariana Madix Has a Night Out With Scheana Shay Following Breakup Reports

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Ariana Madix broke up with her castmate and boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, following the discovery that he “allegedly cheated with costar Raquel Leviss,” as reported by TMZ on March 3, 2023.

According to Us Weekly, hours after reports began circulating about the “Vanderpump Rules” co-star’s split, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay uploaded Instagram Stories that showed her at a Tove Lo concert with Madix. One video featured Madix laughing while Tove Lo performed the song “Cool Girl.”

Shay also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Madix’s breakup. In a March 5 tweet, the mother of one shared she found the situation upsetting.

“Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. 😭 💔 #TeamAriana,” wrote the “Good As Gold” singer.

A Source Claimed That Scheana Shay Found Out About Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal After Filming ‘Watch What Happens Live’

According to Page Six, a source reported that Shay and Leviss had an intense interaction on March 1, 2023. An insider claimed that the pair “went out to drinks with friends” following filming an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” According to the source, the co-stars got separated, but Shay managed to find Leviss “outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling.” The insider claimed that the 28-year-old eventually disclosed that Sandoval had not been faithful in his relationship with Madix.

“A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation. They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since,” said the insider.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Her Friendship With Scheana Shay in February 2022

Madix discussed her friendship with Shay on a February 2022 episode of her co-star’s podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay.” The 37-year-old acknowledged that some fans may be surprised that she is close to the “Good As Gold” singer. She noted, however, that they share quite a few similarities and explained that Shay is different than how she appears on social media.

“Obviously, you’re hot, and obviously, you look great and you are like always out and about and you are doing things, and you know, they see like this one side of you, but I feel like the side that they don’t see is because it’s like you are not going to post it, is this family first, homebody, like this very organic version of you,” stated the reality television star.

Ariana Madix Shared Details About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval in February 2023

Madix shared some insight into her relationship with Sandoval while speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023. She shared she was not interested in marrying her then-boyfriend, explaining that she did not want to spend a significant amount of money on a wedding. She noted, however, that fans will see her continue her fertility journey during season 10.

The 37-year-old also stated that rumors circulated that she was in an open relationship with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner. She asserted that was not the case.

“Like it would be really kind of like sexy if we were [in an open relationship] but like we’re not,” joked Madix with a laugh.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays.