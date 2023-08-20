Ariana Madix Announces Tell-All: ‘My Breakup Album’

Ariana Madix has been busy in the months since her ex Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal put her in the headlines.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has scored brand deals, a guest role on her favorite show “Love Island USA,” and a spot on “Dancing With the Stars” this fall, all while working on opening a sandwich shop with her co-star Katie Maloney.

But amid it all, Madix has taken on her most personal project yet. On August 18, 2023, the Bravo star announced she will release a book that will be part tell-all, part cocktail recipes.

Ariana Madix Will Share Her Side of Scandoval in ‘Single AF Cocktails’

In an Instagram post shared with fans, Ariana shared the cover of her upcoming book. The photo features the blonde reality star wearing a black dress and holding a martini glass. “Single AF Cocktails” reads the title in gold letters. “Drinks for Bad B******.”

Madix captioned the post to tell fans that following a whirlwind five months with her breakup in the headlines, she’s in “a better place now,” but added, “Having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful.”

“But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story,” she said. “Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks.”

“Each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words,” the former SUR bartender continued. “From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I’ll cover it all. The book tells the whole story.”

In addition to stories pre and post-Scandoval, the book will feature recipes for 60 “high-drama cocktails,” per a synopsis.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members reacted to Madix’s big book news.

“Can’t wait!!! 👏🔥 😍wrote co-star Ally Lewber. “A TRUE QUEEN 🍎🍎🍎,” wrote Scheana Shay.”

“👏👏👏 go girl!!!!’ added Brittany Cartwright. “Can’t freaking wait! So proud of you! ❤️‍🔥🤌🏻🍸🍹🍾 wrote Katie Maloney. “So bomb!” Charlie Burnett chimed in.

Madix’s 10-year relationship with Sandoval played out on “Vanderpump Rules,” but there’s obviously a lot that went on off-camera. Viewers saw the couple’s disagreements regarding business and Madix’s hesitation about marriage and children, but also happier moments such as the purchase of their dream home in Valley Village, California.

After Sandoval cheated on Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss, the longtime couple’s relationship blew up. The exes are currently filming season 11 of the Bravo reality show together – but at a distance.

Madix’s book will be released December 5, 2023.

Tom Sandoval Jumped in On Ariana Madix’s Original Cocktail Book Idea

This won’t be Madix’s first cocktail book. She previously talked about a book project in season 5 of “Vanderpump Rules.” After fellow mixologist Sandoval questioned why she was doing a cocktail book deal and not him, Madix called him a “bitter Betty.” In the end, she did collaborate with Sandoval on “Fancy AF Cocktails,” which was published in 2019.

“That [first] project never went past the book proposal stage,” Madix told the New York Post about her original book idea. “That was dead, and months later, I did Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, ‘Everything Iconic.’ We were chatting afterward, and he convinced me to pick it back up again. Doing it with Tom this time just made sense.”

Madix previously admitted to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that when Sandoval first tried to jump in on her original idea she was put off by his approach.

“When Tom had initially started talking about me doing this cocktail book and how he should be involved and all this stuff, I obviously was initially pretty annoyed because, if he wants to be my business partner, insulting me is not exactly the way to do it,” she said in 2017. “Also, I had put a lot of work into it already, and I felt like, ‘Oh, you’re just gonna jump on.’”

“He was very persistent in wanting to be involved,” she added, before revealing that he ultimately did put in work and was a “huge asset” to the project. “We are stronger together in that regard, because we bounce ideas off of each other,” she admitted.

Madix also said she looked forward to traveling with Sandoval to promote the book. “We love to travel together,” she said at the time. “I think it is going to be a really good thing. We’re having fun.”

