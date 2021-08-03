Ariana Madix Shares Update on Baby Plans

Many of the “Vanderpump Rules” stars have transitioned from party goers to parents over the last few months. But just because everyone else is having babies doesn’t mean Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval will be.

Viewers of the show have watched Madix and Sandoval’s relationship grow over the years, and throughout their time together, Madix shared that she does not want kids. But after so many of her friends welcomed babies, fans were wondering if she had a change of heart.

The bartender hosted a Q&A on her Instagram on July 30, and a fan asked her, “Have you changed your mind on babies after seeing all of the beautiful Vanderpump bubs?”

“Absolutely f****** not,” Madix replied with a selfie of her giving a thumbs-up. Madix and Sandoval began dating shortly after he broke up with former cast member Kristen Doute.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies all welcomed their first child between January and April 2020.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Addressed Pregnancy Rumors

Even after just a few months since giving birth, fans are wondering who will be the first to get pregnant again and when. Cartwright and Taylor welcomed their beautiful baby boy, Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12, 2021, and it looks like he’s going to stay an only child for awhile. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star is clapping back at haters after she got responses asking if she was pregnant again.

Cartwright and Taylor stepped out for a date night for the premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass on July 19. Kent’s fiancé Emmett directed the film that stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis. Cartwright posted a photo of herself and her hubby on the red carpet from premiere night.

She then addressed rumors circulating that she’s pregnant once again. “I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here, well guess what? I probably do -I just had a baby [three] months ago and my body is healing,” Cartwright wrote in an Instagram Story posted Sunday, July 25.

She added, “I’m working hard to get back in shape. Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I’m so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine [and] on top of it all I felt great this night.”

Kent supported her friend by reposting Cartwright’s Instagram Story and added the caption, ““PREACH QUEEN! You created human life. [Your] body is not only beautiful, it’s amazing. YOU LOOK FINE AS HELL,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of her own.”

Schroeder Also Sparked Pregnancy Rumors

Cartwright and Madix aren’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” stars that had fans questioning their parental status. Schroeder also set the record straight on pregnancy rumors on July 9. Schroeder posted a photo with her hubby, and in the photo, the two are staring at their phones looking confused.

Schroeder captioned the photo, “There’s a lot to unpack here.” Fans immediately flooded the comments asking if Schroeder was pregnant. “I’ve had that look before,” one fan commented under her post. “It’s called ‘you can get pregnant while nursing?’ Look.” Another wrote, “Here comes baby #2!”

“Are you pregnant again??” another wrote, and one replied, “Definitely another baby.”

Less than an hour after posting the photo and 250 comments later, Schroeder set the record straight. She wrote in the comments, “Holy comments. Not pregnant. Beau’s just old.” For now, Schroeder and Clark will be spending their time with their only daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

