Here’s What Happened When Ariana Madix Filmed New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scenes With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix went back on her word not to film new scenes for “Vanderpump Rules” with her ex, Tom Sandoval, but she also stayed true to herself, according to a new report.

Months after discovering that her boyfriend of 10 years had a seven-month affair with her close friend, Raquel Leviss, Madix found herself filming for season 11 with Sandoval and she made it clear she is not up for any games with him.

Ariana Madix is ‘Detached’ From Tom Sandoval

Madix once thought Sandoval would be her life partner, but that all changed when she found an incriminating video with Leviss on his phone in March 2023. While the exes were forced to film together right after the affair discovery, Madix stated that it would be the last time she ever spoke to Sandoval.

In a May 2023 interview with The New York Times, Madix shut down the possibility of filming with Sandoval or Leviss in season 11. “I have nothing to say to either of them,” she said at the time. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

But in July 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Madix did film with Sandoval for the upcoming season. “Tom and Ariana have filmed together,“ the insider told the outlet. “She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense. She’s becoming more and more detached and isn’t affected by him as much.”

“She’s in a place where she’s focused on herself and happy to be doing her thing,” the source added of Madix. “She is still relishing in all the support she has received and feeling good about where she’s at in her life, both personally and professionally.”

While the source didn’t reveal where the exes filmed, TMZ reported that they were both spotted at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, where she hosted a dinner for the cast.

“Vanderpump Rules” producer Alex Baskin previously told The Hollywood Reporter that it was hard to imagine a scenario in which Madix and Sandoval could avoid filming with each other all season.

“Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together,” he said. “The idea that they wouldn’t shoot together is a little bit hard to digest. They’re in the same home.”

Scheana Shay Had an Awkward Filming Experience With Tom Sandoval

Ahead of the 11th season, cast member Scheana Shay ended her friendship with Sandoval as she showed support for Madix. But Shay also told Us Weekly that she assumed she would cross paths with Sandoval sometime during filming because it’s “the name of the game.”

“But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at,” she added. “It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts. [Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”

Shay gave an update during an Amazon Live on July 24, 2023. The Bravo star revealed that while filming in Lake Tahoe, the cast attended a “spiritual meditation healing sort of thing” and she was paired with Sandoval.

“It was very uncomfortable,” she said. “It was, yeah. It’s going to make good tv, I can tell you that. …. I had a very long friendship with Sandoval so it’s been hard and I know people say I am a flip-flopper but I am very much still Team Ariana,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added.

