VPR Star Thinks Others’ Forgiveness of Tom Sandoval Is Dependent on His Ex

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay discussed the cheating scandal involving her castmates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss on the May 30 episode of her former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” As fans are aware, Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While recording the podcast episode, Taylor asked Shay, who ended her friendship with Sandoval, if she “would ever forgive Tom.”

“Is there a world where you can be like okay, like, I can kind of maybe move past this or is this completely done?” asked the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

The “Good as Gold” singer suggested that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast could forgive the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner if Madix decides she can forgive him.

“I think Ariana is priority here, you know, and how she feels moving forward with him, if there was a day where she wakes up and realizes, and I mean I think she already has — that this was the best thing to ever happen to her and if she chooses to forgive him, I think that it will make it easier for others. But I don’t see anyone forgiving him before she does, if she ever will,” said Shay.

The mother of one stated that she has chosen to align herself with Madix following the cheating scandal.

“I know what [Madix] needs and I’m going to give that to her. If that means I lose Sandoval, you know what Sandoval, goodbye, you did a bad thing, but these are the consequences, it really f***** sucks, but you did this,” said Shay.

She also suggested she took issue with Sandoval’s decision to be unfaithful because “it wasn’t a one time thing.”

“It was going on for so long. So it’s like if Ariana one day chooses to forgive, you know maybe she decides to move past this, be indifferent, not care, that’s a different conversation,” continued the “Jonas” actress.

In the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Madix stated that she will not forgive Leviss or Sandoval for their affair.

Scheana Shay Shared that She Has Contacted Tom Sandoval

In the May 26 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside Taylor and Cartwright, Shay stated that she tried to contact Sandoval after she found out that his close friend, Ali Rafiq, had passed away in May 2023. She said that Sandoval did not reply and stated that she did not “expect [him] to respond.”

“Now with Sandoval just losing his best friend, Ali, I can’t imagine what this is doing to him, spiraling even more,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Gave an Update on Ariana Madix

Shay gave an update on Madix while recording the May 29 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. She stated that her co-star seems to be happier following her breakup.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster to say the least over the past two and a half months, a betrayal like no other that I have ever experienced. You know, just seeing my best friend go through this has been really tough but she’s smiling again, and that is so amazing,” said Shay.

Ariana Madix Shared She Was Appreciative of Her Friends at the Season 10 Reunion

On the May 18 episode of “The View,” Madix shared she is grateful for her friends while she has been navigating Sandoval’s cheating scandal. She stated that she was appreciative of their support during the production of the season 10 reunion special, which was filmed on March 23.

“I feel like I blacked out that day. I feel like I was a rollercoaster of emotions. It was sad on some levels. I was also really grateful that my friends were on — and I love, love, love them, they are the absolute best,” said Madix.

The reality television personality also claimed she found out more information about Sandoval and Leviss after filming the reunion.

“There were things that I found out after we filmed that day that they were still lying about on that day, yeah, and so I almost wish that somehow I could have found that out beforehand and be able to confront those lies,” said Madix.