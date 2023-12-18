Ariana Madix Hit With Backlash Over Tom Sandoval House Drama

Ariana Madix’s prediction may have already come true. Weeks after she agreed with a fan who speculated that “Vanderpump Rules” viewers will “hate” her and “develop a soft spot for Tom [Sandoval]” next season, she’s being hit with backlash.

In March 2023, Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss marked the end of his relationship with Madix. Nine months later, the exes are still dealing with the sale of the $2 million Valley Village home they co-own. But some viewers think it’s Madix who’s holding things up.

Ariana Madix Received Criticism Over a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scene About the House

In recent interviews, Madix has talked about how she wants to sell the house she shares with Sandoval. Speaking on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in December 2023, she said, “The house stuff is definitely something that I’m like actively trying to figure out.”

“The problem is that when you are co-owners of a property you have to both agree on what to do with it….someone has to budge or cave. I want to sell it I’ve wanted to sell it since day one,” she added.

On December 2023, Bravo posted a preview “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 scene. In the clip, Madix complained to Katie Maloney about Sandoval wanting to buy her out so he could stay in the house.

“I feel the house is the last thing tying things,” Madix tells Maloney in the scene. “What I think is psychotic is that he wants to buy me out and stay here. I’m sorry, but then you don’t have to move and I do?”

“If he has that kind of money, go buy something else,” Maloney suggested.

Madix also claimed that Sandoval and Leviss were still in a relationship. She also alleged Leviss sent Sandoval mail while she was staying at a mental health facility in Arizona.

“What, are you going to bring your little pen pal back over here?” Madix said in a confessional, in reference to the house she owns with Sandoval. “I don’t f****** think so.”

Commenters had a lot to say about Madix’s rant. Some pointed out that the scene took place months ago when the Sandoval drama was still fresh. But many others expressed frustration over Madix’s “pity party.”

“What’s a psychotic is she’s still in the house… if you want nothing to do with him and he if he’s willing to buy you out, what’s the problem?” one commenter asked.

“What is more psychotic is wanting to stay living with someone you hate, because you don’t want to be the one that moves,” another wrote.

“This shows how childish she is – come on grow up already,” a third chimed in.

“She’s so annoying. The pity party is over…Time for you to get a new bit already,” wrote another.

“Why do you care if he stays? You’re getting your money. Seems to me you haven’t moved on?” another asked Madix.

Madix fired back with an explanation. “WE COUNTERED BC HIS OFFER WAS TRASH AND GOT NOTHING BACK. jesus y’all it’s gonna be a looooooong season,” she wrote.

Ariana Madix Admitted That Some Viewers May Dislike Her This Season on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Madix already acknowledged that some viewers may turn against her in the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The new season premieres January 30, 2024.

The “Single AF Cocktails” author responded to an Instagram user who predicted that fans will be sympathetic towards Sandoval this season. “Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way,” she wrote.

She further explained her comment on “Chicks in the Office.” “I just know that you know often times when women set boundaries or when women are angry or feeling a certain way that it’s not always received well,” Madix said. “So, I was not holding back with how I felt at that time. And so I think that people might not like it. ”

“Because in January [when ‘Vanderpump Rules’ airs] they’re going to be like. ‘Why isn’t she over it?’ And it’s like, ‘Why isn’t she being like nice and cordial and making everyone else happy?’” Madix continued. “And it’s like, well in May and June, I wasn’t about to make anyone else feel more comfortable. It was about me at that moment.”

