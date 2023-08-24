Ariana Madix Reveals Why She’s Really Still Living with Tom Sandoval 6 Months After Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix set the record straight about why she is still living with her ex, Tom Sandoval, six months after finding out that he cheated on her with her former friend Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a response to a fan on Instagram to explain her living situation, per a screenshot shared on the @Vanderpodrecaps Instagram story on August 22, 2023.

When a fan asked Madix while she is still living with Sandoval months after their nasty breakup, she replied, “I live in my home that I own while working with my lawyer and financial advisors to navigate the best path forward before uprooting my dog and my elderly cat and causing more trauma for the three of us.”

In 2019, Madix and Sandoval paid $2 million for their new construction home in Valley Village, California and they still share payments on it. In May 2023, Madix told the Los Angeles Times she doesn’t want to spend money on a rental when she owns an expensive home. “I can’t afford to do that,” she said at the time. “I pay a hefty mortgage.”

“We are 50/50 on that,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added of the mortgage payments. “And I’m not going to shell out more money because of someone else’s s****. And I have my dog and my cat, and I’m not going to leave them there by themselves.”

Ariana Madix Previously Said She Can’t Wait to Move Out of the House She Shares With Tom Sandoval

The complicated living situation has been going on since March, when Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was first discovered by Madix. While she immediately ended her 10-year relationship with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, a rep for Sandoval confirmed to People that the exes were “still living together and that it would “take time to sort out” what to do about the property they co-own.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in May, Madix told host Andy Cohen she wanted out ASAP. “My plan is to sell the house,” she said. “I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible, and I want to move on.”

In May, Madix told “The Today Show” that she has started the process of finding a realtor to sell the property when she is ready. “I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent. And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start a new life,” she said at the time.

But it may not be the best time to make a major move. Madix has been very busy with filming the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” and she is working towards opening her sandwich shop business with co-star Katie Maloney. She is also getting ready to start rehearsals for “Dancing with the Stars” after being announced as a contestant for the upcoming season.

Raquel Leviss Claimed She Offered Her Apartment to Tom Sandoval After Their Affair Was Discovered But He Chose to Continue Living With Madix

In August 2023, Leviss told Bethenny Frankel’s iHeart Radio’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast that she didn’t understand Sandoval and Madix’s living situation – especially since she offered the bar owner a place to stay when she left town to spend time in a mental health treatment center.

“I actually gave Tom the key to my apartment while I was away at the Meadows, and he had a free place to stay and chose to stay in the house with Ariana,” Leviss said. “I don’t know their situations, but I do know it isn’t really that surprising that they’re living together in my eyes because it’s been this way. They haven’t been an authentic couple, romantic, intimate.”

Sandoval previously told the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that he “can’t afford” to move, and that he and Madix live in separate areas of their spacious house. “We have a go-between we text like when we’re coming and going,” he explained.

READ NEXT: Raquel Leviss Makes Bold Claim About Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Relationship