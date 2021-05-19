EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Spill New Season Secrets

Who better to learn how to make a killer cocktail or mocktail from than two SUR bartenders themselves? “Vanderpump Rules” stars and longtime couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval partnered together to write their cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.”

The two published their book late 2019, but they’re always coming up with more concoctions. Most recently, Madix and Sandoval have ventured into the world of “morning after” recovery mocktails. The couple recently chatted with Heavy about the perfect mocktails to, “get rid of those post-party headaches and heartburn and all the symptoms that you’re dealing with from the night before,” Madix said.

Madix continued saying, “When our book first came out, there were a lot of people that were like, ‘Do you have recovery? Do you have mocktails?’ And we have a section in our book dedicated to recovery, but I feel like there’s just so many options and Tom started really getting into the Alka-Seltzer as a recovery.”

Sandoval said that it then inspired them to make some recovery mocktails. “I was like we should definitely make some mocktails with this [Alka-Seltzer],” Sandoval told Heavy. Madix chimed in saying, “There’s so many ways to do it where it’s actually such a cool drink too, and it’s not just something lame.”

As for how it was working together, the couple confessed that it actually worked out pretty well, even though they, “definitely had some ups and downs,” Madix laughingly said. Sandoval agreed but added, “Ariana and I are both very different people, and we both have our strengths and weaknesses…And I feel like that’s one of the reasons why: A. the book even happened and B. it made it so well rounded and something that we could be so proud of. I mean I couldn’t have done this without Ariana.” Madix and Sandoval shared the recipe for one of their favorite recovery mocktails, which can be found at the bottom.

Madix & Sandoval Dished on the New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Mocktails aren’t the only thing in the works for the power couple. Bravo recently confirmed that “Vanderpump Rules” would begin filming its ninth season.

“It’s always so funny, because you never know with our show, our cast has always been so unpredictable, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Madix told Heavy while laughing. “I just think that the roaring 20’s are in full effect, and I think that’s something we can really look forward to. I have some projects and Tom has some projects and some stuff going on with [Tom] Schwartz.” She noted that things will also be more interesting with, “restaurants and bars opening back up.”

Off that point, Sandoval noted, “Yeah it’s just really exciting to see that we’re getting to that point. Like L.A. went through a slump where our cases were way up and now they keep going way down and now they’re starting to open up more…We’re excited! We have no idea what to expect; it hasn’t happened, and we’ll never ever be able to predict anything…It’s going to be good, and I think everybody overall is really amped up like a shaken up bottle of soda ready to explode and celebrate.”i know i keep saying we’re excited, but we’re really excited..i can’t wait to hangout w everybody

Madix noted that the two are, “in touch with pretty much everybody [from the current cast]. “We’re so excited to start filming! We start filming this month, and I love that people were looking forward to it and excited about the news that we were going to go back to filming…I know I keep saying we’re excited, but we’re really excited, and I can’t wait to hangout with everybody!”

Madix Cleared Up Some Filming Rumors

Shortly after the news broke that “Vanderpump Rules” would begin filming, Bravo released a few teasers for the show. The short promos initially confused some fans as to when the season began filming. Madix immediately cleared the air, telling fans in an Instagram Story, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but we haven’t actually started filming Season 9 yet.”

Madix echoed that sentiment telling Heavy, “I can understand the confusion, because I think people saw these teasers and thought that we had filmed the whole season already … But there’s still so so so much more to come, and we’re so excited, and I really think that it’s going to be a fun summer.”

Sandoval & Madix’s Fresh Start Margarita Mocktail Recipe:

INGREDIENTS

4 oz Water

2 Alka-Seltzer Lemon Lime Tablets

1 tsp Lavender Honey

1/2 tsp Ginger Syrup

2 Cucumber slices, as garnish on rim

1 Lime slice, as garnish on rim

3-5 Ice cubes

DIRECTIONS

Fill a glass with 4 oz of water. Drop in the Alka-Seltzer Lemon-Lime tablets. Once the tablets have fully dissolved, add lavender honey to the mixture and the ginger syrup, stirring with a spoon. Add your garnishes to the rim, then drop in 3-5 ice cubes. Last, but not least, drink and feel the relief!

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Garcelle Beauvais Goes Off on Lisa Rinna