Ariana Madix Looks So Different in Pre-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pics

Ariana Madix first joined “Vanderpump Rules” as a full-time cast member in 2014, and she’s undergone several transformations since then.

Before joining the Bravo reality show, the Florida native got her degree in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College in her home state, per her official website. After college, Madix moved to New York City to pursue a career in sketch comedy before heading to the West Coast and Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR, where she worked as a bartender.

Fans have seen Madix rock long hair, short hair, extensions, and more hairstyles over the years, but what they haven’t seen is how she looked in her early 20s. Back in the day, Madix had a baby face—and bangs.

Ariana Madix Shared a Photo of Her Banged Look When She Was a New Yorker

Madix started “Vanderpump Rules” with long hair, but later rocked an angled bob. More recently, the 36-year-old reality star surprised fans by wearing super long hair extensions during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2021.

But in a throwback pic shared to her Instagram page, Madix gave fans a look at what she looked like when she was living in New York in her 20s. In the pic, the future SURver had a blonde, blown-out ‘do and bangs.

“TBT to a time in my life when I lived in New York and used to cut my own bangs whenever I felt antsy,” she captioned the post. “What a time it was.”

Several fans reacted to the photo to tell Madix she looked like a celebrity.

”The bangs are dope you look like Goldie Hawn in this pic!” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“I’m getting Taylor swift vibes…” another wrote.

“Had to double take. Thought I saw tswift,” another added.

“Totally thought this was Taylor swift,” another agreed.

Several other fans thought Madix looked like 1960s movie siren Brigette Bardot.

“Taylor Swift look-alike!!! 100%!!!! I see Bardot too!!!!” wrote another fan.

“So Brigitte Bardot daaarrrling,” another agreed.

“Wow you really suit your hair like that! Like a 1960’s movie star,” another chimed in.

Ariana Madix Had Bangs When She Was a Little Girl and When She Was 21

Ariana Madix has shared several throwback photos over the years, and it’s apparent that bangs have been a go-to hair look for her many times. Photos shared to her social media page reveal that Madix was a bangs-wearer from way back.

A childhood Christmas photo showed her posing with her parents while wearing her hair in bangs. And in another pic, Madix gave fans a look at her at age 21 with long blonde hair and fringed bangs.

In the comment section, several fans thought the young blonde Madix looked like supermodel Christie Brinkley.

As for her hair color, Madix usually stays in the blonde range. According to BravoTV.com, her early “Vanderpump Rules” days showcased a platinum color, but more recently she posed a photo of a darker color and confirmed to a fan that her natural hair color is “naturally dirty blonde.”

