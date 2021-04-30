Ariana Madix Denies ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Filming

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix set the record straight on the filming status for the Bravo reality show. The longtime SUR bartender posted her Instagram story to state a couple of facts about the hit series.

In one post, Madix, 35, shared a photo of her from a scene on “Vanderpump Rules” with the caption, “I’m ready to have the MOST FUN this summer!” She also included“Here we go again” and “party time” stickers on her post.

In a second post, the reality star struck a glamorous pose as she leaned against padded headboard and wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but we haven’t actually started filming Season 9 yet.”

Madix previously told Page Six the “Vanderpump Rules” cast was “kind of just waiting and seeing” regarding the status of the show amid the coronavirus-related restaurant closures and strict filming regulations in California.

Bravo Has Already Released 2 Sneak Peeks Teasing a First Look at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9

Madix’s confirmation that the cast “hasn’t actually started filming” comes as a surprise, considering Bravo has already released two sneak peek clips of the upcoming ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules”—and Madix is in one of them. In a teaser scene set at her Valley Village home, Madix and her boyfriend Tom Sandoval were filmed hanging out with a very pregnant Scheana Shay.

Several fans hit the comments section of an Instagram post of the scene to complain about the baby-centric storylines that already seem to be dominating the new season. A previous “Vanderpump Rules” preview scene was shown during an episode of Lisa Vanderpump’s reality show “Overserved” and it featured new mom Lala Kent talking to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney about their pregnancy plans.

Fans were confused by Madix’s comment after she already appeared in Bravo’s sneak peek of the new season.

“Weird. Ariana Madix posted on her social media that they haven’t even begun filming season 9 of Vanderpump Rules…” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Filming for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is Officially Slated to Begin In May

Ariana explains the #PumpRules promo clips we saw as a teaser! Filming has not officially started yet. pic.twitter.com/yI2vgyS3tO — Vanderpump Rules Aussie Fans🍸 (@vanderpump_fans) April 30, 2021

On social media, Madix did explain to a fan that the recently released promo clips were filmed “a while back” and she promised the new season won’t look like that. “We start soon!” she added.

The Fancy AF Cocktails author’s new comment about the cast’s filming timeline does in fact line up with the original announcement that “Vanderpump Rules” is returning for Season 9 after a long hiatus and will begin filming soon. According to Variety, producers will resume production in early May and will follow a comprehensive health and safety plan that will follow CDC guidelines and all state and local orders, as well NBCUniversal’s own safety protocols amid the pandemic.

Amid a major cast shakeup spawned by the firing of four cast members, including veteran “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute last summer, as well as the departure of Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, several still-unannounced new cast members will join “Vanderpump Rules” for season 9. Longtime series stars Madix, Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and of course, Lisa Vanderpump, will also be back.

