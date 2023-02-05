VPR Star Says She Had Difficulty Filming Season 10: ‘I Had a Really Bad Year Last Year’

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023. Ariana Madix, who joined the series in 2013, shared she had difficulty filming the show’s new episodes in a January 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” The reality television personality disclosed she experienced loss during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I had a really bad year last year and a really bad summer, I lost my dog of 18 years and then like the next month I lost my grandma, so that was all during filming, so to try to be present and sane for the drama that honestly should be fun drama in a way was really hard. It was really hard, ‘I’m here, I care, and I have something clever to say about this because my mind is completely somewhere else,’” stated Madix.

The 37-year-old explained that the passing of her grandmother and her dog, Charlotte, occurred “in the middle of filming” season 10.

“I had to leave and go home so I was gone for a few days of filming, so yeah, it had to be addressed because all of the sudden I was just not around. So yeah, it had to be explained and stuff like that. It just f***** sucked,” said the “Fancy Af Cocktails” author.

Ariana Madix Shared That ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Are Open About Their Personal Lives While Filming the Show

While recording the “Viall Files” episode, Madix explained that she and her co-stars are transparent about their personal lives when filming “Vanderpump Rules.” She noted that the show’s producers and editors will decide what makes it into the episodes.

“After everything has been filmed and we give everything, we show everything, it’s up to production or Bravo to say okay these are the things that we see that we want to follow or not but the footage is all there, so I — they, you know, I guess pick what they think is the most entertaining,” said Madix with a laugh.

Ariana Madix Mentioned Her Difficult Year on Instagram

On January 1, 2023, Madix took to Instagram to share details about the difficulties she experienced in 2022. In the caption of the post, the Bravo star revealed that she has “definitely referred to 2022 as tHe WoRsT yEaR oF [her] LiFe a number of times.”She noted, however, that she did have good experiences with her loved ones, even when she was grieving.

“[L]ooking back on all of my memories made me realize that alongside all the grief and mental anguish there was also so much love, joy, and beautiful times with incredible people. i dont know what i did to deserve the most amazing friends, partner, and family, but without you guys i dont know if i would be here 💖,” wrote Madix.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also expressed gratitude for Charlotte and her late grandmother.

“Thank you grandma for your friendship, guidance, giggles, and your love. i couldnt dream up a more incredible woman. it’s such an honor to be a part of your legacy. thank you charlotte for being my best friend, listening to my rants, and cuddling with me for 18 years,” shared the Bravo personality.