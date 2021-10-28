Ariana Madix Comments on Lala Kent’s Breakup Aftermath

Ariana Madix is not looking to get popped.

During an October 26, 2021, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out about Lala Kent’s rumored split from Randall Emmett after a fan asked for her thoughts.

“I have spoken to her, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” Madix admitted about her costars’ relationship. “I really don’t know, like, what she’s planning on doing, it certainly has been a crazy week, but I have spoken to her and I support whatever decision she makes.”

"I think she should raise her price on Cameo." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/0hxjo7lQ3V — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 27, 2021

In recent days, Kent and Emmett have sparked breakup rumors after he was spotted with two mystery women while in Nashville, Tenn. Shortly after the photos of Emmett surfaced, Kent posted a video of her with her two friends and baby, Ocean Kent Emmett, in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Beyoncé’s “Sorry” playing in the background. Kent has also been spotted without her engagement ring, and deleted all pictures of Emmett from her Instagram page. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied their rumored split.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Also Weighed in on Kent’s Breakup

Madix isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who has weighed in on Kent’s rumored split. During an October 19, 2021, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” James Kennedy shared his opinion on what was going on in Kent’s relationship.

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” Kennedy said at the time. “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?”

Kennedy also added, “It’s perfect timing, isn’t it? Tonight’s more about me and [my fiancée] Raquel and all we are talking about so far is Lala. I’m just, like, it’s perfect. She’s got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?”

One Source Claimed That Emmett Lived a ‘Double Life’

Earlier this month, a source alleged to Page Six that Emmett might not be who he says he is, claiming that Kent’s fiance lives a “double life.”

“Randall always lives a double life,” the source claimed to the outlet. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

The couple’s alleged split comes after three years of being engaged. Emmett proposed to Kent while they were celebrating her birthday in Mexico in 2018. During an August 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent spoke about her engagement and the potential for a televised wedding, explaining that she was very “protective” of her relationship with Emmett.

“I’m very protective of my relationship with Rand, and there are certain things, like, I’m really glad that cameras didn’t capture our engagement, because it was perfect in my mind, and it wasn’t open for anyone to judge,” Kent told the outlet at the time “So, today I’m saying that I’m open to it, but then when I really think about it, I don’t want people judging my wedding day.”

