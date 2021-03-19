Southern Charmer Spills Insider Secrets on the Madison LeCroy A-Rod Affair

The Southern Charm season is over, but the drama sure isn’t. The cast immediately created drama during the reunion, aired in late January. Cast member Craig Conover claimed that co-star Madison LeCroy, “flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player.” LeCroy’s two-year ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll agreed saying she FaceTimes the famous athlete, “all the time.”

Rumors then circulated that the ex-MLB player in question was none other than former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod is not yet married, but he and A-Lister Jennifer Lopez have been engaged since March 2019.

LeCroy told Page Six in early February that the two have, “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” She explained to the outlet, “That’s the truth,” and they have “never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

Now, LeCroy’s co-star Shep Rose is spilling his side of the story. “[I] literally a hundred people, friends and acquaintances texting me like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy,'” Rose told Andy Cohen during an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on March 15. “And it is crazy… I had mixed emotions about it.”

Rose Specifically Detailed What LeCroy Told the Cast

But Rose didn’t stop there. “Here’s how it went down,” Rose told Cohen. He began explaining that the Southern Charm cast “had an episode on Capers Island. I don’t know if anybody remembers that, but we were all out at the beach and it was lovely. And she [Madison] threw the party and Austen [Kroll] wasn’t invited and it was contentious and whatnot.”

The 41-year-old Average Expectations author continued saying that things only escalated. “And on the ride home, it got kinda heated, between everyone really, except for me,” he shared with Cohen. “And she said on camera, there’s camera’s buzzing around we’re on a boat, and she’s like, ‘Well, I’m DMing with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that. Or they can’t air this because I signed an NDA’ and that’s the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ my eyes almost popped out of my head.”

Rose added, “From what I understand, he approached her…Craig [Conover] who sort of let that cat out of the bag and it didn’t take long for the internet or whatever to sleuth the answers, which it never does, does it.”

LeCroy Was ‘Furious’ With A-Rod

The LeCroy – A-Rod scandal broke in late January, but both J.Lo and A-Rod maintained that they were more than fine. But that didn’t last. Sources told Page Six on March 12 that the two had decided to call it quits. Less than one week later, a source told Page Six that the couple is continuing to, “work through things.”

Before the couple had announced they were trying to work on their relationship, another source told The Sun that LeCroy is “furious” that A-Rod “never owned up to his part in their relationship.”

The source revealed LeCroy was “blindsided” by the A-listers’ breakup even though she was aware that “Alex was having problems with Jennifer,” and that LeCroy is “upset and has anxiety” over the “implications this will have on her life.”

“She’s furious Alex never owned up to his part in the communication they had and tried to make it seem he didn’t know her,” the insider told The Sun on March 13. “He’s been shady from day one. He instigated their communication and he even had her sign an NDA when they first started talking so their relationship, or whatever you want to call it, would never get out.”

