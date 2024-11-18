‘Real Housewives’ Star Describes ‘Depression’ During Years-Long Divorce Process

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby first separated from her husband Michael Darby (with whom she shares sons Dean, 5, and Dylan, 3) in April 2022, and after two years, the couple are still legally bound. In a November 18 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Ashley opened up about why it’s taken more than two-and-a-half years to get the papers signed on her divorce.

“It’s hard out here, okay?” Ashley said. “I wish that I could put a time stamp on it that everyone wants me to in relation to this divorce. It is so emotional for me. It’s a point of grieving. I even went through a little bit of a depression of, like, thinking about where my life is now versus where I thought it was going to be and coming to terms with that.”

Ashley Darby Has a Divorce Update on the Horizon

“As much as I wanted to just be a bad bitch and be like, ‘Yeah!’ — in actuality, it was still really hurting me,” Ashley added in the podcast interview, though she went on to share that things have been better recently, adding, “I will say that now, I’m in a much better place. I did something very big actually this [month]. I can’t quite share with you yet, but it was a very big step that I took this week. I shed a tear or two, but I’m feeling good otherwise.”

Ashley elaborated on when this new development will be revealed in her November 17 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, where she told host Andy Cohen, “As of this week there is a very big update, and I will be telling everyone about it soon at the [RHOP season 9] reunion.” This timeline is a bit shifted from the November 17 episode of RHOP season 9, where Ashley told her mother, “I met with my lawyer, she told me what my options are. So now [Michael and I] have to go to a mediator, it’s a big step. So thankfully she says I could be signing papers by June [2024].” In a confessional, Ashley added, “My confidence certainly took a hit after I left Michael. But since I’ve experienced being a mom on my own I’ve turned the corner and I’m definitely feeling more like myself. I recognize myself more when I look in the mirror now than I have in the last two years.”

Ashley Darby Throws Over-the-Top 5th Birthday Party for Son Dean

Although she wasn’t able to complete her divorce in June 2024 as originally anticipated, Ashley spent July 2024 taking time to celebrate her firstborn son, Dean, as he turned 5.

“Happiest of happy birthdays to my incredible son Dean! ♥️ We ‘caught all the fun’ yesterday with our friends and family, and as Dean said, “It was the best birthday party ever!” We are so incredibly blessed!” Ashley captioned a July 8 Instagram post featuring videos from Dean’s birthday party. The Pokemon-themed party was complete with a bounce-house water slide, face painting, and a foam machine, all in Ashley’s backyard.

READ NEXT: Former Housewife ‘Cried My Eyes Out’ After Being Let Go From Show