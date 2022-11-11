SEE IT: Bravo Stars Roasted for TikTok Dance Video

The Bravo world has been closely watching the budding and unexpected relationship between “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby and “Summer House/Winter House” star Luke Gulbranson and the crossover recently expanded to include Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Gulbranson visited the Washington, D.C. area this past weekend and photos began circulating of the pair at a Washington Capitals game at the Capital One Arena, on which Darby commented, “So much fun was had.” The next day, the sports-filled weekend continued as they attended a Washington Commanders game at FedEx Field in Maryland. Gulbranson’s “Summer House” co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke joined them for that game.

The foursome posted several photos and videos of their time at the NFL game on their Instagram Stories, including a TikTok video that got a lot of reactions from fans. The three “Summer House” stars and Darby did the dance trend to Beyonce’s song “Cuff It” and Darby posted the video on her TikTok.

Fans Quickly Roasted the ‘Summer House’ Stars, Especially Lindsay Hubbard, for Their Dance Moves

The video was posted on the Instagram account Bravo by Betches, where many Bravo fans commented on the linkup and roasted the “Summer House” cast’s dance moves. One person pointed out that “Ashley is the only one with rhythm lol.” Someone else agreed, “Why is ashley the only one on beat.”

Hubbard received the brunt of the shade, as someone wrote, “Lindsey has the same dance moves as Ramona.” Someone else said, “I see something different and more cringe each time ! Make it stop! But also, please don’t!” Another person agreed that “this is just too cringe for me.”

Several people pointed out that the two men, especially Gulbranson, appeared to be doing their own thing in the background at times.

Luke Gulbranson Recently Gave an Update About Getting to Know Ashley Darby & Where Things Stand Between the 2

Gulbranson recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to discuss the ongoing “Winter House” season and he shared an update on the latest with Darby.

“In the evening, when we have some free time, we tend to chat a little bit,” he confessed. “We’re getting to know each other. I mean, she’s down there, I’m up here. You gotta spend time doing that,” he said, in reference to living in New York City while Darby lives in greater Washington D.C.

During the same WWHL appearance, Gulbranson gushed about his fellow Bravolebrity’s “best quality,” describing her as “tons of fun and outgoing” and also said her smile was amazing.

Darby previously spoke about her connection with Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022, during the RHOP panel. She confessed that the two had gotten along well at a party the previous evening and said they found out they have a lot in common. “We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy s***,” she revealed at the time.

