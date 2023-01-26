Real Housewives Star Reunites With Ex to Support His New Business

Luke Gulbranson celebrated the launch of his new beer brand in his home state of Minnesota, and his former girlfriend Ashley Darby showed up to support him.

The “Summer House” star and the “Real Housewives of Potomac” veteran were linked after first meeting at BravoCon in October 2022, but weeks after Darby confirmed their split, she showed up in Minnesota for an event for his Happy Dog Lager—and even posed for a pic with his mom, Cindy, while in town.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Darby Said Her Relationship With Luke Gulbranson is “Complicated”

In January 2023, Darby posted to Instagram as she posed at a Happy Dog Lager launch event at Cowboy Jack’s in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The RHOP star, who briefly dated Gulbranson last fall, posed with “Family Karma” star Brian Benni and event curator Jules McGuire at the event. “Always a celebration every time we link up! Fun time celebrating the launch of Luke’s Happy Dog Kölsch,” Darby captioned the pic.

According to BravoTV.com, the day after the beer launch, Darby remained in Minnesota to host the Real Housewives Drag Brunch XXL, and Gulbranson’s mom and sister attended the event.

Darby was also put on the spot by an attendee at the brunch who asked for an update on her status with Gulbranson. And she didn’t totally close the door on a future with the “Summer House” star, as seen in a video posted by the Queens of Bravo fan account.

“You know how on Facebook, you can say, ‘It’s complicated?'” Darby teased. “So, it’s not a no, it’s a not right now.”

“I’ll keep you guys abreast as things develop,” she added. “He’s such a cutie. His mom was actually here earlier. His mom and his sister came to the show it was really nice.”

Darby’s update came two weeks after she revealed she was not dating Gulbranson anymore. On the January 8, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” the 34-year-old mom of two confirmed to host Andy Cohen, “Luke and I are not romantically involved.”

She also called Gulbranson “a trooper” for how he handled her complicated situation amid her pending divorce from her former husband Michael Darby. “I’m going through a very difficult situation and Luke was a trooper. Believe me he went through some things,” she said.

After noting that she met Gulbranson’s entire “amazing” family, Darby added, “But you know, I am newly single and this is my first relationship after …you know it’s just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love.”

On the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” Darby also confirmed that she was still on “friendly” terms with Gulbranson. And her RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she thinks there’s still hope for Darby and Gulbranson after her co-star’s divorce is finalized.

“I think it totally makes sense that Ashley just needs to figure that out right now,” Bryant said. “And then later, when all that’s inked up, she can live her best life — maybe with Luke.”

Other Bravo Stars Attended Luke Gulbranson’s Beer Event

Ashley at the Commanders game with Luke, Lindsay, and Carl. Get this woman on #SummerHouse now! She gives iconic TV! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/miSHUNsbXh — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 6, 2022

When Darby and Gulbranson were an item, they went on several double dates with fellow Bravo couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke in both Washington DC and in New York City.

It’s no surprise that the engaged couple also supported their “Summer House” co-star at his beer launch, and they even posed with Darby in photos seen on Instagram story.

“Congrats @lukegulbranson on the launch of @happydoglager – We are so proud of you!!” Hubbard captioned a photo from the event.

Gulbranson’s beer is described as “a delicious Kolsch infused with just a hint of maple” from his company, @lukesmaplesyrup, per Utepils Brewing. And while Darby was in town for support, fans know she is actually a Corona drinker – making things even more “complicated.”

