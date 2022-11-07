Real Housewife Spotted With ‘Summer House’ Star at Bar Amid Dating Rumors: PHOTOS

Two Bravo stars were spotted together after meeting at BravoCon, and it’s sparking major dating rumors.

After meeting for the first time at the fan fest weekend in October 2022, recently single “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, 34, was spotted spending the weekend with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson, 38, near her home turf.

The meetup took place just a day after Gulbranson gave an update on the relationship to Andy Cohen during a guest appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Gulbranson Gave an Update on His Relationship With Ashley Darby

In April 2022, Darby announced her split from her husband, Michael Darby. Six months later, Cohen played matchmaker for her at BravoCon. According to Page Six, during a “Watch What Happens Live” taping, he told Darby that he was shipping a romance between her and Gulbranson. “I like this idea. … I’m gonna try to set you up. I have a feeling he will be [interested],” Cohen said.

In October 2022, Darby and Gulbranson were both on stage at the taping for the “Andy’s Mystery Door” episode of WWHL, where Cohen noted that the two “were really, really hitting it off” at a party the night before. Gulbranson also answered a fan who asked what the “prospect” is for him and Darby, and he teased that he likes “a train ride,” presumably to the Potomac area.

Darby told People that she and Gulbranson “have a lot of common interests.” “We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy s***,” she said.

Gulbranson gave an update on the November 3, 2022 episode of WWHL, where he confirmed to Cohen that he approached Darby at BravoCon after hearing that she thought he was cute, and they hit things off from there.

“She’s tons of fun and outgoing. She’s got a great smile,” Gulbranson said, before revealing that he connected with Darby on FacetIme in the weeks since BravoCon.

“We’re getting to know each other,” he said, before teasing that he would “maybe” see Darby soon.

Luke Gulbranson & Ashley Darby Were Spotted Together at a D.C. Bar, a Washington Capitals Game & More

On November 4, 2022, Gulbranson was spotted with Darby in Washington D.C. In a photo obtained by the fan site Bravo & Cocktails, the two were photographed at Pearl Dive Oyster Palace in Washington D.C. as they met up for drinks at the bar.

Gulbranson’s “Summer House” co-stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard were also in D.C. that night for a Washington Wizards basketball game, and Gulbranson was seen in an Instagram video wearing a red and black buffalo print shirt as he rode in a car with the engaged couple earlier in the day. Gulbranson wore the same shirt in the photo with Darby.

The two were also photographed together at a Washington Capitals ice hockey game and at the Washington Commanders football game with Radke and Hubbard on November 6, 2022.

In a Reddit thread, fans reacted to the Bravo stars’ sighting in Washington. “Andy out here matchmaking loll” one Redditor wrote.

“Ahh I can already see season 8. Luke hanging out with Juan, Eddie, and Ray lol,” another fan wrote in anticipation of a Luke cameo on RHOP.

“Please please please let this happen. I want this to work out solely for the amount of maple syrup lumberjack jokes we would get out of Candiace and Gizelle if Luke ended up on RHOP,” another cracked.

While some fans called the meetup a “stunt,” others said Darby has found herself a major upgrade in Gulbranson.

“Thank God Ashley is living her best life after Michael. Hope her and Luke have a great time, she deserves someone who treats her well,” one fan wrote.

