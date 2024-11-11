Former Bravo Star Welcomes Baby Boy

“Southern Charm” star Ashley Jacobs announced she and her husband Mike Appel have become parents to another son.

On November 10, Jacobs took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news with her social media followers. The Instagram post featured several pictures of her 3-year-old son, Grayson Maxwell, posing with his younger brother.

“One week with our boys💙 Our hearts have never been so full 🫶 Our family is complete!” wrote Jacobs in the post’s caption.

Several fans congratulated Jacobs and her family in the post’s comments section.

“Sweet baby boy with his big brother. They will be the best of friends! Congratulations.💙,” wrote a commenter.

“Aww 💙Congratulations! So happy for you guys,” shared another person.

“Congratulations!!! Very happy for you!!! May God bless your beautiful family 💙,” added a third social media user.

Ashley Jacobs Announced She Was Pregnant With Her Second Child in September 2024

Jacobs shared she was pregnant again in a September 2024 interview with People magazine. While speaking to the publication, she referenced that she left “Southern Charm” in 2019.

“I’ve come a long way since my Southern Charm days!!!” said Jacobs to People. “My husband, son and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting baby boy #2 in FIVE WEEKS!!! We cannot wait for his arrival and to watch our boys grow up together. Grateful is an understatement!”

In addition, she noted that she and her husband, who reside in Santa Barbara, decided to stay in the area for their babymoon. She said they also included their 3-year-old son.

“The choice was obvious to have our babymoon in our hometown of Santa Barbara!” explained Jacobs to the publication. “I know people are asking, ‘Why choose to have a babymoon in the town you live in?!’ My answer is always, ‘Have you been to Santa Barbara?!’ Staying at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is as close to paradise as you can get.”

Ashley Jacobs & Her Husband Celebrated Their Third Anniversary

Jacobs celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Appel in a June 2024 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she shared she is proud of her husband.