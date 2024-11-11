Former Bravo Star Welcomes Baby Boy

“Southern Charm” star Ashley Jacobs announced she and her husband Mike Appel have become parents to another son.
On November 10, Jacobs took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news with her social media followers. The Instagram post featured several pictures of her 3-year-old son, Grayson Maxwell, posing with his younger brother.
“One week with our boys💙 Our hearts have never been so full 🫶 Our family is complete!” wrote Jacobs in the post’s caption.
Several fans congratulated Jacobs and her family in the post’s comments section.
“Sweet baby boy with his big brother. They will be the best of friends! Congratulations.💙,” wrote a commenter.
“Aww 💙Congratulations! So happy for you guys,” shared another person.
“Congratulations!!! Very happy for you!!! May God bless your beautiful family 💙,” added a third social media user.
Ashley Jacobs Announced She Was Pregnant With Her Second Child in September 2024
Jacobs shared she was pregnant again in a September 2024 interview with People magazine. While speaking to the publication, she referenced that she left “Southern Charm” in 2019.
“I’ve come a long way since my Southern Charm days!!!” said Jacobs to People. “My husband, son and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting baby boy #2 in FIVE WEEKS!!! We cannot wait for his arrival and to watch our boys grow up together. Grateful is an understatement!”
In addition, she noted that she and her husband, who reside in Santa Barbara, decided to stay in the area for their babymoon. She said they also included their 3-year-old son.
“The choice was obvious to have our babymoon in our hometown of Santa Barbara!” explained Jacobs to the publication. “I know people are asking, ‘Why choose to have a babymoon in the town you live in?!’ My answer is always, ‘Have you been to Santa Barbara?!’ Staying at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is as close to paradise as you can get.”
Ashley Jacobs & Her Husband Celebrated Their Third Anniversary
Jacobs celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Appel in a June 2024 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she shared she is proud of her husband.
“I don’t tell you often enough how proud I am- of you, but I am proud of you. I want you to know I don’t take it for granted,” wrote Jacobs. “I see you and I see everything you do for me, for us and for our family. You are not only an incredible man but an incredible father. Every single day I thank God for you. I am forever grateful for you. I choose you and I will keep choosing you. I’m damn lucky to call you mine. Happy Anniversary, baby♥️”
Ashley Jacobs Spoke About Wanting a Family in a 2019 Interview
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2019, Jacobs, who was in a relationship with “Southern Charm” alum Thomas Ravenel, spoke about leaving the reality television show. She said she would not be returning to the Bravo series after her departure.
“It left such a bad taste in my mouth. Really. There’s some trauma related to it,” said Jacobs to the publication.
She also said she had received criticism from fans about her behavior toward Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis. Dennis and Ravenel share two children, Kensington and Saint Julien.
“I get a lot of comments like ‘You’ll be a terrible mother.’ ‘I hope you’ll never be a mother.’ ‘If you were a mother, you’d understand.’ And people are right,” said Jacobs during the interview. “I’m not a mother so I can’t understand.”
In addition, Jacobs that she would like to have children.
“I really want that for myself too. And I hope that’s next in my future — is my own family and with the right person, of course. And someone who doesn’t watch ‘Southern Charm,'” quipped Jacobs.
